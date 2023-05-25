“Glitter Eye Makeup Tutorial”: Tutorial: Beyonce Inspired Purple and Silver Glitter Eye Make-up

Introduction:

Eye make-up is an essential element of glamour and style. It can change the whole look of a person and enhances the beauty of the eyes. Different eye make-up techniques can create different looks, from natural to dramatic. In this article, we will discuss how to do the purple & silver glitter eye make-up tutorial, which is inspired by the one and only Beyonce.

Materials Required:

Before starting the tutorial, make sure you have the following materials:

Eye primer Purple eyeshadow Silver eyeshadow Glitter Eye pencil Eyeliner Mascara Eye brushes False eyelashes (optional)

Step-by-Step Tutorial:

Start with a clean and moisturized face. Apply a small amount of eye primer on your eyelids and blend it evenly using your fingers or a brush. The primer helps to hold the eyeshadow in place and prevents it from smudging. Take a fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply the purple eyeshadow on the crease of your eyelid. Blend it well using a blending brush to avoid any harsh lines. Take a flat eyeshadow brush and apply the silver eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eye and blend it towards the center of your eyelid. Take a glitter brush and apply the glitter on the center of your eyelid. You can use a glitter glue to hold the glitter in place. Apply a dark eye pencil on the upper lash line and blend it well using a smudge brush. This will create a smoky effect and make your eyes look more prominent. Apply a thin line of eyeliner on your upper lash line to define your eyes. You can make it as thick or thin as you like. Apply a few coats of mascara on your upper and lower lashes. If you want to add extra drama to your look, you can apply false eyelashes. Lastly, take a clean brush and blend the edges of your eyeshadow to avoid any harsh lines.

Conclusion:

The purple & silver glitter eye make-up tutorial is a perfect look for a glamorous night out. It is inspired by the iconic style of Beyonce and is sure to make heads turn. With the right materials and technique, you can achieve this look in no time. So, go ahead and try it out for yourself and get ready to shine like a star.

