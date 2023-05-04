“Global Expansion” : FDM Group Expands Globally – The Global Recruiter Reports

FDM Group Announces Major Global Expansion with Three New Centre Openings

Introduction FDM Group, a leader in the recruit, train, deploy sector, has announced three new centre openings as part of a major global expansion, opening its doors in the US, Australia and Ireland. The expansion will increase FDM’s on the ground presence in these regions, connecting their accredited digital consultants with local customers across sectors such as technology, banking and financial services.

New Centre Openings FDM is opening its doors in Ireland for the first time, establishing a new Limerick centre to act as a base for its Irish operation to support its growing network of over 100 consultants working at client firms and partners on the ground.

The new US office, based in St Petersburg, will provide assistance for 50 deployed consultants at major banking clients including Citi and Deutsche Bank AG, alongside leading an ambitious strategy to grow FDM’s US presence, expanding its client network and consultant pool.

The Melbourne, Australia, opening will continue FDM’s investment into the Australian market, supporting nearly 400 consultants, alongside its existing Sydney office.

CEO and COO Statements Rod Flavell, chief executive officer of FDM Group, said: “We are delighted to continue our global expansion with new offices in key markets across Ireland, the US and Australia to provide on the ground support for Consultants and local businesses. We are keen to take a hands-on approach to training and opportunities in these regions, supporting our existing customer base and expanding with new partnerships to provide digitally talented, accredited Consultants.”

Sheila Flavell, chief operating officer of FDM Group, said: “Limerick, St Petersburg and Melbourne represent exciting opportunities for FDM as we expand our reach and training programmes. Scaling our operations was a natural step in our growth cycle as we look to increase the number of Consultants deployed and training completions. The digital skills crisis is a global issue, and we will continue expanding our training courses to meet the demand for a digitally proficient workforce.“

Growing Number of Consultants Deployed and TechSkills Accreditations The news comes following FDM growing their number of consultants deployed by 22 per cent during 2022 and receiving TechSkills accreditations for two new training courses.

Conclusion FDM Group’s global expansion will provide on the ground support for their accredited digital consultants and local businesses in key markets across Ireland, the US and Australia. The company’s commitment to expanding their reach and training programmes will help address the digital skills crisis and meet the demand for a digitally proficient workforce.

News Source : The Global Recruiter

Source Link :FDM Group in Global Expansion – The Global Recruiter/