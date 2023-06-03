“Global Indians 2023”: Top 10 Indians Making Waves in the Global Arena: India Today’s High and Mighty 2023

In a year where India became the most populous nation in history, it is no surprise that the country’s citizens are making their mark around the world. From politics to technology, industry to academia, the Indian diaspora has achieved great success in a range of fields. In fact, the Indian conquest of the Anglosphere has been in progress for some time now, with seven of the top 10 most influential Global Indians holding their positions since the last iteration of the INDIA TODAY High & Mighty list. However, the order has changed somewhat, with Rishi Sunak taking the top spot from Kamala Harris due to his impressive leadership as the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister.

Sunak, at 43, is the youngest UK Prime Minister in two centuries, and the first of Indian origin. He has been praised for his calming influence on financial markets and for averting an economic meltdown in the face of a cost of living crisis, soaring inflation, and strikes by nurses, teachers, paramedics, and others. He has also personally delivered on Brexit, finalised the Aukus defence pact, worked on energy security, and taken strict action on crime and policing. Under Sunak, Britain has been one of the staunchest supporters of Ukraine, having pledged more sophisticated weapons than other countries, including air defence missiles, armed drones, and cruise missiles for Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Kamala Harris, on the other hand, has had a relatively uneventful term as Vice-President of the United States. However, as the first woman, African-American, and South Asian-American to be elected to the position, she is seen as a crucial figure as President Joe Biden seeks a second term. She is also a barrier-breaking idol for Black women voters, and experts see her as a future presidential candidate. Harris has embraced the role of the administration’s defender of reproductive rights after the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe vs Wade judgment that legalised abortion. She has toured the nation, advocating women’s right to choose, and deploring ‘extremists’ who support the ban. Moreover, Harris is a key actor in delineating US foreign policy abroad, with the Biden administration seeking to undo Trump’s abrasive ‘America First’ dictum.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, is another influential Global Indian, leveraging AI to develop a slew of world-changing products, from autonomously-written emails to Bard, Google’s conversational AI. He received the Padma Bhushan in 2022 and is one of the highest-paid executives in the business, with his 2022 compensation topping $226 million. The lion’s share—about $218 million—was in the form of stock awards. Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, has earned admiration for representing the Fund at multilateral forums, maintaining high-level contacts with governments and board members, and leading the Fund’s work on surveillance and related policies. She has also come up with proposals to end the pandemic, including vaccinating 60 per cent of the world’s population and ensuring widespread testing and tracing. Ajay Banga, the President of the World Bank, is expected to prioritise private sector involvement in battling climate change. He is an insider with the US administration, having served on the public-private partnership for Central America with Kamala Harris, and earlier on the advisory committee for trade policy under President Barack Obama. His impressive record as CEO of Mastercard from 2010-2021 saw the corporation’s market capitalisation multiply tenfold, to $300 billion.

L.N. Mittal, the Chairman of Arcelor Mittal, is the largest shareholder of the world’s biggest steelmaker outside of China, with a revenue of $79.8 billion in 2022. His Luxembourg-based company has been moving aggressively to grow in India since acquiring Essar Steel in 2018 and most recently being cleared to take over the bankrupt Indian Steel Corporation earlier this year. He made it to the sixth spot in the Sunday Times 2022 list of the richest people in the UK with an estimated fortune of ã17 billion.

In conclusion, Global Indians are making their mark around the world, from politics to technology, industry to academia. The Indian conquest of the Anglosphere has been in progress for some time now, with seven of the top 10 most influential Global Indians holding their positions since the last iteration of the INDIA TODAY High & Mighty list. The order has changed somewhat, with Rishi Sunak taking the top spot from Kamala Harris, but the influence of the Indian diaspora on the world stage is undeniable.

Indian achievers Global Indians India Today High & Mighty Top 10 Indians 2023 Indian icons

News Source : India Today Bureau

Source Link :India Today High & Mighty 2023: Top 10 Global Indians/