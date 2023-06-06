“global venture capital firms”: Top 20 Global Venture Capital Firms Unveiled

US dominates top 20 venture capital firms ranking

Only five of the top 20 best-performing venture capital firms around the world are based outside the US and only one is European, according to the 2022 HEC-Dow Jones Venture Capital Performance Ranking.

The top 10 firms

IA Ventures US Blackbird Australia Group 11 US Anthos Capital US Glilot Capital Partners Israel Oak HC/FT Partners US March Capital Partners US G Squared US SmartFin Belgium Blume Ventures India

The size of the US VC market is much larger than any other country, so the prominence of American firms is not surprising. Four of the five non-US firms in the top 20 made it into the top 10 (Blackbird, Israel-based Glilot Capital Partners, Belgium-based SmartFin, and India-based Blume Ventures), with Indonesia’s Alpha JWC Ventures being placed 14th. Technology, financial services and healthcare stood out as the main focus of the firms in the top 20 and all of the top 10 have some exposure to IT or healthcare/biotech start-ups.

The ranking, created for Dow Jones by Professor Oliver Gottschalg of HEC Business School in Paris, involved analysing the performance data from 417 VC firms and selecting those that had raised $100m or more via two or more funds between 2009 and 2018. Ninety-five firms passed the criteria, raising total equity of more than $66bn through 270 funds.

Gottschalg said some of the best-known VC firms did not make it into the ranking as they “would not voluntarily contribute data to our project”. “Some firms are said to have excluded US pension funds from their LP base or found other ways to stop the widespread FOIA approach (named after Freedom of Information Acts in the US and UK) through which many commercial data vendors gather information to apply to them,” he said. “I cannot exclude the possibility that there are venture capital firms with performance that is similar to, or even better than, those on this ranking, but as an empiricist I do not compile the ranking based on hearsay but hard facts,” he said.

Interestingly, the top 10 firms have on average smaller cumulative fundraises of $401m in the period 2009-2018 as against the average of $710m in the overall sample. VC firms ranked 11-20 have substantially larger average aggregate fundraises ($1,325m) compared with the overall sample.

The top 10 firms in the ranking are also significantly younger, having their first overall vintage in 2012, whereas those placed 11 to 20 had their first vintage in 2002 (sample average was 2005). “This may indicate a bifurcation at the top, whereby small and young venture capital firms show the greatest returns, followed by a group of stellar incumbents who grew in size over the years but are still able to substantially outperform the average venture capital firm,” said Gottschalg.

“US-based VC firms still dominate the top 10 (6 out of 10), but maybe less than one would have thought, as they are joined by a truly global set of challengers, with one firm each from Israel, Belgium, Australia and India occupying the rest of the top 10. “With those ranked 11 to 20 being mostly mature venture capital franchises it is not surprising that the US players are more dominant occupying nine out of the 10 positions in the second half of the ranking.”

