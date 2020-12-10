Gloria Haycroft Death -Dead – Obituary : Netball Victoria Legend and former Captain of Australia, Gloria Haycroft has Died .
Netball Victoria Legend and former Captain of Australia, Gloria Haycroft has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Netball Victoria sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Netball Victoria Legend and former Captain of Australia, Gloria Haycroft (right), following her passing at the age of 86 last week 🤍
Joyce Brown OAM has penned a tribute to her: https://t.co/NNV3nWsJEf pic.twitter.com/lKGIWW4NBx
— Netball Victoria (@netballvic) December 8, 2020
Netball Victoria @netballvic Netball Victoria sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Netball Victoria Legend and former Captain of Australia, Gloria Haycroft (right), following her passing at the age of 86 last week Joyce Brown OAM has penned a tribute to her:
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.