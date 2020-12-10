Gloria Haycroft Death -Dead – Obituary : Netball Victoria Legend and former Captain of Australia, Gloria Haycroft has Died .

Netball Victoria sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Netball Victoria Legend and former Captain of Australia, Gloria Haycroft (right), following her passing at the age of 86 last week 🤍

Joyce Brown OAM has penned a tribute to her: https://t.co/NNV3nWsJEf pic.twitter.com/lKGIWW4NBx

