Gloria Haycroft Death -Dead – Obituary : Netball Victoria Legend and former Captain of Australia, Gloria Haycroft has Died .

By | December 10, 2020
0 Comment

Netball Victoria Legend and former Captain of Australia, Gloria Haycroft has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Netball Victoria @netballvic Netball Victoria sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Netball Victoria Legend and former Captain of Australia, Gloria Haycroft (right), following her passing at the age of 86 last week Joyce Brown OAM has penned a tribute to her:

