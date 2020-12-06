Gloria Maria Mendez Death -Dead : Gloria Maria Mendez,Former #Sparkhuskies has Died .
Gloria Maria Mendez,Former #Sparkhuskies has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
#sparkacademy fam, it is with great sadness, that we have learned one of our Former #Sparkhuskies has passed away. Please if you can find it in your heart to donate to the family's GoFundMe or please retweet. Rip LLG @LPS_Education @danrivera01843https://t.co/8K7S7tgkTN
— Spark Academy (@SparkAcadLawMA) December 6, 2020
Spark Academy @SparkAcadLawMA #sparkacademy fam, it is with great sadness, that we have learned one of our Former #Sparkhuskies has passed away. Please if you can find it in your heart to donate to the family’s GoFundMe or please retweet. Rip LLG @LPS_Education @danrivera01843
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.