Gloria Pepin Death –Dead-Obituaries : Jacques Pepin’s wife Gloria has Died .
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
So sad to hear about the passing of Jacques Pepin’s beloved wife, Gloria.
Julia Child is gone, Jacques is now my favorite chef.
He always speaks so lovingly of his wife of 54 years.
Rest in peace, Gloria Pepin.@jacques_pepin praying for you and Claudine.https://t.co/T24qx9SbLJ
— Ge🎅rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) December 6, 2020
📷 Broken hearted for my friends. If the famille Pépin has ever felt like your own, please consider a donation in Gloria’s memory to the food or animal charity of your preference, and spread the love and light.🖤 #Repost… https://t.co/55qji5KZu8
— soumiya lakshmi (@soumiyalakshmi) December 6, 2020
@BellandeliSammi
·
56m
RIP Gloria. Jacques Pepin is my all time favorite chef. I have almost all of his books, one that he signed for me after a show. My condolences to him and the rest of the family.
