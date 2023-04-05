Glorious Corner: Short and Sweet

The Magnificent Angle

SEYMOUR STEIN: A Music Visionary and Legend

The music industry has lost one of its most influential figures with the passing of Seymour Stein. The founder of Sire Records, Stein was a visionary who transformed the world of music and helped launch the careers of countless artists.

Stein’s love for music began at a young age, and he soon became a fixture in the industry. He started out in the chart department at Billboard Magazine, where he quickly made a name for himself with his vast knowledge of music and the business.

It wasn’t long before Stein ventured out on his own, founding the record label Sire Records in 1966. From the get-go, Sire Records became known for its diverse and eclectic roster of artists, ranging from punk rockers like the Ramones and Talking Heads to Madonna, the queen of pop.

Stein’s keen ear for talent was a driving force behind Sire’s success. He had an uncanny ability to spot artists who had the potential to become mainstream successes, even if they were outcasts or outsiders. Under Stein’s guidance, Sire Records became a haven for artists who didn’t fit the mold, and he was widely regarded as one of the most innovative and daring executives in the industry.

Throughout his career, Stein was a tireless advocate for the artists he worked with. He was passionate about their music and was always willing to go the extra mile to ensure their success. He was also a staunch defender of their artistic integrity, fighting against the commercialization of music and the corporate homogenization of the industry.

Stein’s impact extended far beyond the artists he worked with. He was instrumental in bringing punk rock and new wave to the mainstream, and he was a driving force behind the rise of alternative music in the 1980s and 1990s. His contributions to the music industry cannot be overstated, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of music lovers and creators.

In addition to his groundbreaking work with Sire Records, Stein was also a mentor and inspiration to many young executives and artists. He was known for his generosity and kindness, and his commitment to fostering creativity and celebrating diversity in music.

The passing of Seymour Stein is a tremendous loss for the music industry and for fans around the world. His contributions to music will be remembered and celebrated for years to come, and his spirit will live on through the countless artists whose lives he touched and transformed.

