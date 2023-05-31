“Glow tutorial Capcut”: Capcut Glow Tutorial: Creating a Glowing Effect in Any Color by AG Creators

Heading 1: Introduction

Capcut is a popular video editing app that is widely used by content creators on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. One of the popular effects that creators use is the glow effect, which can make different parts of the video stand out and attract more viewers. In this tutorial, we will show you how to make any color glow in Capcut.

Heading 2: Getting Started

Before we dive into the process of making any color glow in Capcut, we need to make sure that we have the app installed on our device. Capcut is available for both Android and iOS devices and can be downloaded from their respective app stores. Once we have the app installed, we can start creating our video.

Heading 3: Adding the footage

The first step in creating a glowing effect in Capcut is to add the footage to the timeline. We can do this by tapping on the plus (+) icon on the bottom of the screen and selecting the video or image that we want to edit. Once we have added the footage to the timeline, we can start adding the glow effect.

Heading 4: Adding the Glow effect

To add the glow effect, we need to tap on the effects icon on the bottom of the screen and select the Glow effect from the list of effects. Once we have selected the Glow effect, we can adjust the settings to make the color glow. We can adjust the size, strength, and color of the glow effect to suit our preferences.

Heading 5: Adjusting the Glow effect settings

To adjust the settings of the Glow effect, we need to tap on the settings icon on the top right corner of the screen. Here, we can adjust the size, strength, and color of the glow effect. The size of the glow effect determines the size of the glowing area, while the strength determines the intensity of the glow effect. The color of the glow effect can be changed by selecting a different color from the color wheel.

Heading 6: Adding Multiple Glow effects

We can add multiple glow effects to different parts of the footage to make it stand out. To add multiple glow effects, we need to duplicate the footage by holding down on the footage and selecting duplicate. Once we have duplicated the footage, we can add a different glow effect to each duplicated footage. This can be done by following the same process of adding the glow effect and adjusting the settings.

Heading 7: Exporting the video

Once we have added the glow effect to our footage, we can export the video by tapping on the export icon on the bottom of the screen. Here, we can select the quality and format of the video that we want to export. We can also choose to add a watermark to our video if we want to.

Heading 8: Conclusion

In conclusion, adding a glow effect to our footage in Capcut is easy and can make our videos stand out on social media platforms. We can adjust the settings of the glow effect to suit our preferences and add multiple glow effects to different parts of the footage. With Capcut, we can create professional-looking videos without having to spend a lot of money on expensive software.

Source Link :How To Make Any Colour Glow In Capcut | Glow Tutorial AG creators/

