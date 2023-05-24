“Glowy Summer Makeup Routine”: My Glowing Summer Makeup Routine – Get Ready With Me (GRWM)

GRWM GLOWY SUMMER MAKEUP ROUTINE

Summer is the perfect time to switch up your makeup routine and embrace a glowing, natural look. Whether you’re heading to the beach, attending a summer wedding, or simply enjoying the warmer weather, a dewy complexion and sun-kissed glow are the ultimate summer beauty goals. In this article, we’ll walk you through a simple yet stunning glowy summer makeup routine that will leave you feeling confident and radiant.

Prep Your Skin

Before applying any makeup, it’s important to prep your skin properly. Start by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser to remove any dirt, oil, or makeup residue. Next, apply a lightweight moisturizer to hydrate and prime your skin. If you plan to spend time in the sun, don’t forget to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

Create a Flawless Base

To achieve a glowing, natural-looking complexion, you want to create a flawless base that looks like your own skin but better. Start by applying a lightweight, medium-coverage foundation or tinted moisturizer that matches your skin tone. Use a damp beauty sponge or a foundation brush to blend the product evenly all over your face, including your forehead, nose, cheeks, and chin.

If you have any blemishes, dark circles, or redness, use a concealer to spot-correct those areas. Apply a small amount of concealer to the back of your hand, then use a concealer brush or your fingertips to blend it into your skin.

Add a Pop of Color

Summer is all about bright, bold colors, so don’t be afraid to add a pop of color to your makeup look. Use a cream blush or a liquid blush in a coral, peach, or pink shade to add a healthy flush to your cheeks. Apply the blush to the apples of your cheeks and blend it out towards your temples using a fluffy blush brush or your fingers.

For your lips, opt for a tinted lip balm or a sheer lipstick in a bright, summery hue. Choose a shade that complements your skin tone and adds a touch of fun and playfulness to your look.

Highlight and Glow

To really make your skin glow, you want to add some strategic highlights to the high points of your face. Use a liquid or cream highlighter in a champagne or gold shade to add a luminous sheen to your cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of your nose.

Apply the highlighter using your fingertips or a small brush, then blend it outwards towards your temples and hairline. For an extra glowy effect, you can also mix a drop of liquid highlighter into your foundation or tinted moisturizer before applying it to your skin.

Finish with Mascara and Brows

To complete your glowy summer makeup look, you want to frame your eyes with defined lashes and groomed brows. Use a lengthening mascara in a waterproof formula to add volume and definition to your lashes. Apply two coats to your upper lashes, wiggling the wand from the base to the tips.

For your brows, use a tinted brow gel or a brow pencil to fill in any sparse areas and shape your brows. Brush the product through your brows in upward strokes to create a natural-looking feathered effect.

Conclusion

A glowy summer makeup routine is all about enhancing your natural beauty and embracing the carefree spirit of the season. By following these simple steps, you can create a stunning, radiant look that will last all day long. Remember to prep your skin, create a flawless base, add a pop of color, highlight and glow, and finish with mascara and brows. With these tips and tricks, you’ll be ready to take on any summer adventure with confidence and style.

