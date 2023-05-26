Gluten-free crustless quiche recipe: Crustless Quiche Recipe: Helen Goh’s Gluten-Free Savoury Mushroom Clafoutis Baking Recipe

How to Make a Delicious Mushroom Clafoutis

If you are looking for a tasty and easy-to-make dish that can be served as a main course or a side dish, look no further than mushroom clafoutis. Clafoutis is a traditional French dessert that is made with a custard-like batter and fruit, but this savory version is perfect for any time of day. Follow these simple steps to make a delicious mushroom clafoutis that will impress your guests.

Step 1 – Prepare the Batter

To make the batter, start by placing ½ cup of cornflour in a medium-sized mixing bowl or jug. Add about ½ cup of milk and whisk until smooth. Then, add two eggs and the yolks, whisk to combine, and add the remaining milk, cream, salt, and pepper. Whisk until smooth, and set aside in a cool place in the kitchen.

Step 2 – Saute the Mushrooms

Place a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add one tablespoon of olive oil and one tablespoon of butter, and when it starts to foam, add two chopped eschalots and one pound of sliced mushrooms, together with a pinch of salt and a good twist of black pepper. Sauté for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Increase the heat if a lot of moisture remains after the cooking time, or decrease the heat if the mushrooms begin to stick to the pan.

Step 3 – Add Flavorings

When the mushrooms have collapsed and are beginning to brown, push them to the side of the pan to create a small empty spot in the center. Add two minced garlic cloves (and a teaspoon of olive oil if necessary) and cook for a minute until it starts to sizzle, then push the mushrooms back into the center of the pan. Add one tablespoon of chopped tarragon, the zest and juice of one lemon, and toss through to combine, then remove from heat.

Step 4 – Preheat the Oven

Preheat the oven to 185C fan-forced (205C conventional) and set the baking rack in the middle.

Step 5 – Assemble and Bake

Smear 10 grams of softened butter over the base and sides of a gratin dish (approximately 25-28cm), then spread the mushroom mixture evenly over the base. Scatter ¼ cup of grated parmesan over the mushrooms, then carefully pour the custard mix over the top. Place in the oven and bake for about 35 minutes until the sides begin to puff up and the clafoutis is golden-brown. The center should feel just set when gently tapped.

Step 6 – Serve and Enjoy

Remove from the oven and place onto a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes (and up to 2 hours) before serving with a green salad. This mushroom clafoutis is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that can be served as a main course or a side dish. The combination of creamy custard, savory mushrooms, and tangy tarragon and lemon makes for a flavor-packed dish that will impress your guests. Give it a try and see for yourself!

