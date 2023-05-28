“Gluten-free Pin Wheel Samosa Recipe”: Easy Recipe for Pin Wheel Samosas: Perfect for Lunch Box Specials! | @khanapakanaglutenfree7493

Pin Wheel Samosa: A Delicious and Easy Recipe for Lunch Box Special
If you are looking for a quick and easy lunch box recipe, then try making pin wheel samosas. These samosas are a twist on the traditional triangular samosas and are made by rolling the dough into a pin wheel shape. They are perfect for packing in lunch boxes or serving as a snack at tea time. In this article, we will share an easy recipe for making pin wheel samosas that are gluten-free and can be enjoyed by everyone.
Ingredients
To make pin wheel samosas, you will need the following ingredients:
- 1 cup gluten-free flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/4 teaspoon garam masala
- 1/4 teaspoon red chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/2 cup boiled and mashed potatoes
- 1/4 cup green peas
- 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/4 teaspoon garam masala
- 1/4 teaspoon red chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves
- Oil for frying
Instructions
Follow these simple steps to make pin wheel samosas:
- Mix the gluten-free flour, salt, cumin seeds, garam masala, red chili powder, and turmeric powder together in a bowl.
- Add the oil and mix well until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.
- Add the water gradually and knead the mixture into a smooth dough.
- Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, prepare the filling by heating oil in a pan.
- Add cumin seeds and let them splutter.
- Add boiled and mashed potatoes, green peas, garam masala, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt.
- Mix well and cook for 5-7 minutes.
- Add chopped coriander leaves and mix well.
- Remove the filling from the heat and let it cool.
- Divide the dough into 6 equal parts.
- Roll out each part into a circle of 6-inch diameter.
- Cut each circle into 4 equal parts, like a pizza.
- Take one part and roll it into a cone shape, sealing the edges with water.
- Fill the cone with the prepared filling and seal the open end with water.
- Repeat this process with all the dough parts.
- Heat oil in a pan for frying.
- Carefully add the pin wheel samosas to the hot oil and fry on medium heat until golden brown.
- Remove from the heat and place on a paper towel to remove excess oil.
- Serve hot with mint chutney or ketchup.
Tips for Making Perfect Pin Wheel Samosas
Here are some tips to help you make perfect pin wheel samosas:
- Knead the dough well to make it smooth and pliable.
- Let the dough rest for at least 15 minutes before rolling it out.
- Roll out the dough thinly to ensure the samosas are crispy.
- Make sure the filling is completely cooled before filling the samosas.
- Seal the edges of the samosas well with water to prevent the filling from spilling out during frying.
- Do not overcrowd the frying pan while frying the samosas.
- Flip the samosas occasionally to ensure they are evenly fried.
- Remove the samosas from the heat when they turn golden brown.
Conclusion
Pin wheel samosas are a delicious and easy-to-make snack that can be enjoyed by everyone. This gluten-free recipe is perfect for those who have dietary restrictions and can be packed in lunch boxes or served as a tea-time snack. Follow this recipe and the tips mentioned above to make perfect pin wheel samosas every time.
- Samosa Recipe
- Pinwheel Samosa
- Lunch Box Ideas
- Easy Samosa Recipe
- Gluten-Free Samosa
News Source : Khana Pakana Gluten free
Source Link :Pin Wheel Samosa || Easy Recipe || Lunch Box Special || @khanapakanaglutenfree7493/