“Gluten-free Pin Wheel Samosa Recipe”: Easy Recipe for Pin Wheel Samosas: Perfect for Lunch Box Specials! | @khanapakanaglutenfree7493

If you are looking for a quick and easy lunch box recipe, then try making pin wheel samosas. These samosas are a twist on the traditional triangular samosas and are made by rolling the dough into a pin wheel shape. They are perfect for packing in lunch boxes or serving as a snack at tea time. In this article, we will share an easy recipe for making pin wheel samosas that are gluten-free and can be enjoyed by everyone.

Ingredients

To make pin wheel samosas, you will need the following ingredients:

1 cup gluten-free flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon garam masala

1/4 teaspoon red chili powder

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 tablespoons oil

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup boiled and mashed potatoes

1/4 cup green peas

1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon garam masala

1/4 teaspoon red chili powder

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves

Oil for frying

Instructions

Follow these simple steps to make pin wheel samosas:

Mix the gluten-free flour, salt, cumin seeds, garam masala, red chili powder, and turmeric powder together in a bowl. Add the oil and mix well until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add the water gradually and knead the mixture into a smooth dough. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the filling by heating oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add boiled and mashed potatoes, green peas, garam masala, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for 5-7 minutes. Add chopped coriander leaves and mix well. Remove the filling from the heat and let it cool. Divide the dough into 6 equal parts. Roll out each part into a circle of 6-inch diameter. Cut each circle into 4 equal parts, like a pizza. Take one part and roll it into a cone shape, sealing the edges with water. Fill the cone with the prepared filling and seal the open end with water. Repeat this process with all the dough parts. Heat oil in a pan for frying. Carefully add the pin wheel samosas to the hot oil and fry on medium heat until golden brown. Remove from the heat and place on a paper towel to remove excess oil. Serve hot with mint chutney or ketchup.

Tips for Making Perfect Pin Wheel Samosas

Here are some tips to help you make perfect pin wheel samosas:

Knead the dough well to make it smooth and pliable.

Let the dough rest for at least 15 minutes before rolling it out.

Roll out the dough thinly to ensure the samosas are crispy.

Make sure the filling is completely cooled before filling the samosas.

Seal the edges of the samosas well with water to prevent the filling from spilling out during frying.

Do not overcrowd the frying pan while frying the samosas.

Flip the samosas occasionally to ensure they are evenly fried.

Remove the samosas from the heat when they turn golden brown.

Conclusion

Pin wheel samosas are a delicious and easy-to-make snack that can be enjoyed by everyone. This gluten-free recipe is perfect for those who have dietary restrictions and can be packed in lunch boxes or served as a tea-time snack. Follow this recipe and the tips mentioned above to make perfect pin wheel samosas every time.

