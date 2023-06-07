“Gmail Outlook Setup”: A Comprehensive Guide to Setting Up Gmail in Outlook

How to Set Up Gmail in Outlook: A Comprehensive Guide

Gmail is a popular email service brought to you by Google and if you create a Gmail account, you are given a lot of interesting and useful features. The main standout features you get are a good amount of free storage, the ability to detect spam, undo emails, and manage your emails, apps, and meetings all in one place. Another great feature of Gmail is that you can access your Gmail account in MS Outlook. With so much technological innovation, most businesses have started to shift towards cloud computing solutions like Office 365. But that doesn’t mean you should ditch other email service providers like Gmail.

Reasons to set up Gmail in MS Outlook

If you have multiple email accounts, setting up Gmail in Outlook could be very beneficial for you, for the following reasons:

With Outlook, you can easily organize multiple email accounts without much difficulty, but that’s not the case with Gmail.

Gmail, it is quite inconvenient to organize messages and emails.

Learn the importance of putting Outlook and Gmail to work together. So let’s proceed towards the setup process.

Steps to set up Gmail in Outlook

Step 1: Enable Gmail IMAP settings

To allow Outlook to access your emails, the first step is to enable Gmail’s IMAP settings. Take a look at the important steps:

First of all, log into your Gmail account and navigate to the settings section by clicking on the ‘Gear’ icon and then click on ‘Settings’. Next, click on the ‘Forwarding and POP/IMAP’ option to access the IMAP settings. Scroll down and under the IMAP Access heading, select ‘Enable IMAP’ and click ‘Save Changes’. Once you’ve made the necessary changes to your Gmail settings to access it in Outlook, you can sign out of Gmail and prepare to add it to Outlook.

If you have Gmail two-factor authentication enabled, you may need to take additional steps beyond enabling the Gmail server settings. Since Outlook currently does not support two-factor codes, the connection will not be established without generating a special password in Gmail settings.

Step 2: Add Gmail to Outlook

Automatically

Once you have enabled IMAP settings, follow the steps below to set up Gmail in Outlook:

Open Outlook and click on ‘File’ and then select the ‘Add Account’ option. A dialog will appear, enter your Gmail address and then enter the password. In case you have enabled two-factor authentication for Gmail, you will need to enter the password that you generated in the previous process. Click ‘Next’ and Outlook will start getting the Gmail settings and test the connection. If everything works fine, you will receive a congratulatory message. Click ‘Finish’ and you can now start sending and receiving Gmail within Outlook.

By hand

Start Outlook and click ‘File’ and then select ‘Add Account’. The ‘Add Account’ dialog will open and you will need to select ‘Manual Setup’ or ‘Additional Server Types’ and then click ‘Next’.

Next, fill in the following information in the form:

User Information:

Your Name: The name people will see when they receive your mail.



Email Address: Your Gmail address

Server Information:

Account type: IMAP



Incoming mail server: imap.gmail.com



Outgoing mail server (SMTP): smtp.Gmail.com

Information Enter:

Username: Your full Gmail address



Password: your Gmail password

Click ‘More Settings’ and then click the Outgoing Server tab. Next, choose ‘My outgoing server (SMTP) requires authentication’ and then click ‘Use the same settings as my incoming mail server’. Choose the Advanced tab. Complete the following information in the form:

Incoming server (IMAP): 993

Use the following type of encrypted connection: SSL

Outgoing server (SMTP): 465

Use the following type of encrypted connection: SSL

Click ‘OK’ to exit the Internet Email Settings dialog and you will return to the Add Account dialog. Click ‘Next’ and Outlook will start testing the connection. Let’s hope the test is completed successfully. If the test is successful, click ‘Close’ and then select Finish. You should now be able to send and receive your Gmail in Outlook.

Step 3: Access Gmail in Outlook

Upon successful completion of the above process, you will successfully add a Gmail account to your Outlook account. Also, if you also have other accounts linked to Outlook, you can switch between the accounts using the left sidebar. If you are replying to a message from your Outlook account that has multiple accounts, you can click the ‘From’ box to change the email address and select the address from which you want to send the reply. Make sure you don’t select the wrong account while answering.

Step 4: Setting up Gmail in Outlook

Now that you’ve fully set up your Gmail account in Outlook, you might be interested in learning about some additional Gmail settings that are important for accessing it in Outlook. The above process allows you to sync your Gmail with Outlook and does not include contacts or calendar. Also, if you’ll be primarily using Gmail in Outlook, it might be best to set it as the default.

For that, go to ‘File’, select ‘Information’, click ‘Account Settings’ and then select ‘Account Settings’ from the drop-down menu. On the Email tab, click on your Gmail address and then select ‘Set as default’.

If you can’t connect Gmail to Outlook using the steps above, SSL may not work, so you can configure using TLS instead. Click ‘Close’ to exit the test dialog and then select ‘More Settings’ to open the Internet Email Settings dialog. Next, click on the Advanced tab and make the following changes:

Outgoing server (SMTP): 587

Use the following type of encrypted connection: TLS

Select ‘OK’ to exit the Internet Email Settings dialog and return to the ‘Add Account’ dialog. Click ‘Next’ and Outlook will start testing the connection. This will resolve the issue and you will be able to check if you can send and receive Gmail within Outlook.

