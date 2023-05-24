Gnocchi Caprese Recipe SEO keyword: Italian Gnocchi Recipe: Styles’ Gnocchi Caprese Recipe

Gnocchi: A Delicious and Easy Italian Dish
Gnocchi is a classic Italian dish that has been enjoyed for centuries. It is a simple yet flavorful dish that can be served as a main course or as a side dish. Whether you are using store-bought or homemade gnocchi, this recipe is sure to impress.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. Gnocchi, fresh or store-bought
- ¼ cup Olive oil
- 3 – 4 Garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 – 28 oz. can San Marzano whole Tomatoes
- Fresh Basil, 6 – 8 stems worth of leaves torn
- ¼ cup Parmesan Cheese, shaved
- Kosher Salt & Pepper
- Crushed Red Pepper (optional)
Instructions:
If you want to make homemade gnocchi, you can use my recipe, but store-bought gnocchi is also a good option.
- Follow the directions to cook the gnocchi, but remember they cook fast and should be the last thing you cook.
- Start by lightly sauteing the garlic in olive oil.
- Add the sliced San Marzano tomatoes along with the liquid and bring to a slow simmer.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Cook the gnocchi, which only takes a couple of minutes. Drain and add to the sauce.
- Toss with fresh basil just long enough to wilt the basil.
- Serve and top with Parmesan cheese.
- If you want to add some spice, sprinkle with some crushed red peppers (optional).
This dish is perfect for any occasion. It can be served as a quick and easy weeknight dinner or as a fancy side dish at a dinner party. The flavors of the fresh gnocchi, tangy San Marzano tomatoes, and fragrant basil create a delicious and hearty meal that is sure to satisfy.
Conclusion:
Gnocchi is a versatile dish that can be customized to your liking. Whether you decide to make homemade gnocchi or use store-bought, this recipe is easy to follow and will produce a delicious meal. Serve with a side of veggies or a nice salad for a complete and satisfying meal.
- Gnocchi recipes
- Italian cuisine
- Mediterranean recipes
- Fresh tomato recipes
- Easy pasta dishes
