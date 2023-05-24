Gnocchi Caprese Recipe SEO keyword: Italian Gnocchi Recipe: Styles’ Gnocchi Caprese Recipe

Gnocchi: A Delicious and Easy Italian Dish

Gnocchi is a classic Italian dish that has been enjoyed for centuries. It is a simple yet flavorful dish that can be served as a main course or as a side dish. Whether you are using store-bought or homemade gnocchi, this recipe is sure to impress.

Ingredients:

1 lb. Gnocchi, fresh or store-bought

¼ cup Olive oil

3 – 4 Garlic cloves, chopped

1 – 28 oz. can San Marzano whole Tomatoes

Fresh Basil, 6 – 8 stems worth of leaves torn

¼ cup Parmesan Cheese, shaved

Kosher Salt & Pepper

Crushed Red Pepper (optional)

Instructions:

If you want to make homemade gnocchi, you can use my recipe, but store-bought gnocchi is also a good option.

Follow the directions to cook the gnocchi, but remember they cook fast and should be the last thing you cook. Start by lightly sauteing the garlic in olive oil. Add the sliced San Marzano tomatoes along with the liquid and bring to a slow simmer. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook the gnocchi, which only takes a couple of minutes. Drain and add to the sauce. Toss with fresh basil just long enough to wilt the basil. Serve and top with Parmesan cheese. If you want to add some spice, sprinkle with some crushed red peppers (optional).

This dish is perfect for any occasion. It can be served as a quick and easy weeknight dinner or as a fancy side dish at a dinner party. The flavors of the fresh gnocchi, tangy San Marzano tomatoes, and fragrant basil create a delicious and hearty meal that is sure to satisfy.

Conclusion:

Gnocchi is a versatile dish that can be customized to your liking. Whether you decide to make homemade gnocchi or use store-bought, this recipe is easy to follow and will produce a delicious meal. Serve with a side of veggies or a nice salad for a complete and satisfying meal.

Gnocchi recipes Italian cuisine Mediterranean recipes Fresh tomato recipes Easy pasta dishes

News Source : Shawn Styles

Source Link :Gnocchi Caprese Recipe | Cooking with Styles/