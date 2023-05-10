Go Erie Obits : Honoring Hometown Heroes: Go Erie’s Obituary Segment

Honoring Hometown Heroes: Go Erie’s Obituary Section

The Importance of the Obituary Section in the Go Erie Newspaper

The obituary section of the Go Erie newspaper is a treasure trove of local history and a place where the community remembers its legends. It is a section that is often overlooked, but it is a crucial part of the newspaper that connects us with our past and helps us to celebrate the lives of those who have passed away.

Honoring Local Legends

One of the most significant benefits of the obituary section is that it allows us to honor local legends who have left an indelible mark on the community. These are the people who have dedicated their lives to serving others, who have made significant contributions to our city, and who have left a lasting legacy. For example, the obituary section has recently featured the passing of Dr. William P. Garvey, who was the president of Mercyhurst University from 1991 to 2005. Dr. Garvey was a visionary leader who transformed Mercyhurst from a small college to a nationally recognized university. He was also instrumental in the development of Erie’s tourism industry, serving as the chairman of the Erie Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Remembering Local Heroes

The obituary section also serves as a reminder of the sacrifices that our local heroes have made. The section has recently featured the passing of veterans who have served our country, including those who fought in World War II and the Korean War. These men and women deserve to be remembered for their service and their sacrifice.

Celebrating Lives

The obituary section is not just a list of names and dates of birth and death. It is an opportunity to share the stories of the people who have lived in our community and made a difference in the lives of others. It is a place to remember our loved ones, friends, and neighbors who have left us, but whose memories will continue to inspire us. It is a celebration of their lives and their impact on our community.

Connecting with Our Past

The obituary section is also an essential part of connecting with our past. It allows us to look back and remember the people who have shaped our community and our history. It is a reminder of where we came from and how far we have come. It helps us to appreciate the sacrifices that have been made to make our community what it is today.

In conclusion, the obituary section of the Go Erie newspaper is an essential part of our community. It is a place to remember our loved ones, honor our local legends, and celebrate the lives of those who have made a difference. It is a reminder of our past and a source of inspiration for our future. As we read the obituaries, we are reminded of the impact that one person can have on a community and how their legacy can continue to inspire us for generations to come.