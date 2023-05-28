Goan Cashew Sorpotel Recipe: Goan Style Sorpotel Recipe with Cashews

Summer Sides from Across India: Vegetarian Cashew Sorpotel

Summer in India calls for seasonal food that is not only delicious but also helps beat the heat. While raw and sweet mangoes dominate most dishes, there are many other summer sides that are popular across the country. In this article, we look at a recipe for the vegetarian version of the Goan sorpotel – cashew sorpotel.

Ingredients

Raw cashew fruit – 400 gms

Spices for the masala paste: 1 tsp Whole peppercorns 1 tsp cumin 5 1’’ cinnamon 1 tsp cloves 1 tsp turmeric powder 1 inch piece of ginger Small ball of tamarind 10 Kashmiri dried chillies

3 chopped onions

2 chopped tomatoes

90 ml Goan coconut toddy vinegar

Sea salt to taste

Method

Cut the cashew fruit into cubes, apply salt, and allow it to rest for 15 minutes. Then drain the water by squeezing the fruit. Grind all the spices mentioned above with 50 ml vinegar and some water to a paste. Saute the chopped onions. Add the chopped tomatoes and diced cashew fruit. Stir-fry a bit. Add the masala and continue to stir for even mixing. Add some water to have a little gravy that will allow the cashew to cook. Adjust taste by adding vinegar. Allow to cook for about 15 minutes. Serve with steamed rice or poiee.

Cashew sorpotel is the vegetarian version of the original dish which uses pork offal. Goans would much rather use cashew apples to make urrack than sorpotel. This dish is a great way to enjoy the flavors of sorpotel without using meat. It is a perfect summer side that is not only delicious but also healthy.

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with different dishes that use seasonal ingredients. Vegetarian Cashew Sorpotel is just one of many dishes that you can try this summer. So go ahead and give it a try, and enjoy the flavors of Goa in the comfort of your own home.

Goan sorpotel recipe with cashew Traditional cashew sorpotel recipe from Goa How to make Goan sorpotel with cashew nut Authentic Goan cashew sorpotel recipe Spicy cashew sorpotel from Goa

News Source : Mid-day

Source Link :Cashew sorpotel recipe from Goa/