Gobi Aloo recipe: Cooking and Enjoying a Village Kitchen Recipe: Aloo Gobi Gravy (Potato and Cauliflower Mix)

Introduction:

Cauliflower and Potato Mix recipe, known as Aalu Kauli or Gobi Gravy, is a popular Indian dish that is commonly prepared in village kitchens. This dish is a perfect combination of deliciousness and nutrition. The dish is simple to make and requires only a few ingredients that are easily available in any Indian kitchen.

Ingredients:

To prepare this dish, you will need the following ingredients:

1 medium-sized cauliflower head

3-4 medium-sized potatoes

1 onion

2-3 garlic cloves

1-inch ginger

2-3 green chilies

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

2-3 tbsp oil

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Cooking:

Step 1: Wash and chop cauliflower and potatoes into medium-sized pieces. Peel and chop onions, garlic, and ginger. Slit green chilies.

Step 2: In a pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds. Once the cumin seeds start spluttering, add chopped onions, ginger, garlic, and green chilies. Fry them until the onions turn translucent.

Step 3: Add chopped cauliflower and potatoes and mix them well with the onion mixture. Add coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala, and salt to taste. Mix everything well and let it cook on low flame for 5-6 minutes.

Step 4: Add 1-2 cups of water to the pan and mix everything well. Cover the pan and let it cook on low flame for another 10-15 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked and tender.

Step 5: Once the vegetables are cooked, turn off the flame and let it cool down for a few minutes.

Step 6: Blend the cooked vegetable mixture in a blender or food processor until it becomes a smooth gravy.

Step 7: Transfer the blended gravy back to the pan and let it simmer on low flame for another 5-7 minutes. Add more water if the gravy is too thick.

Step 8: Garnish the gravy with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or roti.

Eating:

Cauliflower and Potato Mix or Aalu Kauli or Gobi Gravy is a perfect dish for lunch or dinner. The dish is not only delicious but also packed with nutrition. The dish is rich in vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. The presence of cauliflower and potato provides a good amount of vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, and manganese. The dish is also low in calories and fat, making it a healthy option for people who are looking to lose weight.

The dish can be served with rice or roti. It goes well with any Indian bread or rice. The dish can also be served with a side salad, raita, or pickle.

Conclusion:

Cauliflower and Potato Mix or Aalu Kauli or Gobi Gravy is a delicious and healthy dish that is easy to prepare and requires only a few ingredients. The dish is a perfect combination of nutrition and taste. It is a popular dish in Indian villages and is enjoyed by people of all ages. The dish can be customized as per one’s taste preference by adding more spices or vegetables. It is a must-try dish for anyone who loves Indian food.

