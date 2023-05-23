God of War Titan Armor Destiny 2: Achieving the God of War Titan Armor in Destiny 2

Bungie’s Latest Crossover Armor Sets in Destiny 2

After the successful crossovers with Fortnite and Assassin’s Creed, Bungie is back with another set of crossover armor sets for Destiny 2. This time, the armor sets are inspired by four different PlayStation games, including God of War, Horizon: Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us. The great news is that these armor sets are available on all platforms as part of Season of the Deep. In this article, we will focus on how to get the God of War Armor for Titan players.

How to Get the God of War Armor

Unfortunately, the God of War Armor set is Silver exclusive and will not be sold piece-by-piece for Bright Dust. Each set costs 2,000 Silver, which is available for purchase for $19.99. While this news may not be pleasing for some community members, it is important to note that traditionally, each season has one Silver exclusive armor set and one set purchasable with Bright Dust.

Bungie has also updated the API, which means websites like Today in Destiny can no longer tell you when something will be on sale. However, they can still show whether it will be available for Bright Dust or not. While this change may be inconvenient for players, at least they can still set aside their Bright Dust based on which items will be for sale.

Overall, the latest changes in Destiny 2 have been viewed as unfriendly for players. For instance, the $2 price hike for season passes means players will now need to purchase a larger Silver bundle to be able to afford it. Many players yearn for the days when they received a Bright Engram or even two during events every time they leveled up.

What the God of War Armor Looks Like

Bungie has provided us with lots of screenshots showing off the Kratos-inspired look of the God of War Armor set. Players can expect to see lots of red and gold, a horned helmet, and a shield with the Omega symbol.

Other PlayStation Crossover Armor Sets

Destiny 2 players can also get their hands on other PlayStation crossover armor sets, including the Ghosts of Tsushima Warlock set, the Horizon: Forbidden West Hunter set, and The Last of Us ship, sparrow, and ghost.

In conclusion, while the latest changes in Destiny 2 may not be pleasing for players, the God of War Armor set is definitely worth the purchase for Titan players. The set is available for all platforms and is part of Season of the Deep. So, what are you waiting for? Add the God of War Armor set to your collection today!

