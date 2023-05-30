God Roll Cold Comfort Destiny 2: Achieving Cold Comfort and God Roll in Destiny 2

The Power of Cold Comfort in Destiny 2: Perks and God Roll

The new Cold Comfort weapons have attracted a lot of attention in Destiny 2. Bungie’s new update, Season of the Deep has introduced many new weapons, raids, dungeons, and currencies. Out of the new weapons, the Cold Comfort rocket launcher has really been one of the top performers in the game. In this guide, we explain how to get Cold Comfort in Destiny 2 and take a look at its perks and God Roll.

Getting Cold Comfort in Destiny 2

You can get the Cold Comfort weapon by completing the new Ghosts of the Deep dungeon. The objective is simple. You need to prevent Oryx’s resurrection by making your way into the depths of Titan. In the process, you will come across different fights. You can get the weapon as a drop from the Hive Ritual, Shield of Savathun and the Simmumah Ur-Nokru Lucent Necromancer fights.

Cold Comfort Perks and God Roll

The Cold Comfort packs some serious punch and has great perks to go with it. Here is the God Roll for the weapon.

Explosive Light: The weapon will pick up an orb of light and increase its next projectile’s impact radius and damage.

The weapon will pick up an orb of light and increase its next projectile’s impact radius and damage. Envious Assassin: If a player defeats enemies with other weapons and draws Cold Comfort, the magazines of the weapon will automatically overflow with ammo from the reserves.

If a player defeats enemies with other weapons and draws Cold Comfort, the magazines of the weapon will automatically overflow with ammo from the reserves. Bait and Switch: If you deal damage with all equipped weapons within a short time it will give this weapon a damage boost.

If you deal damage with all equipped weapons within a short time it will give this weapon a damage boost. Chill Chip: Improves weapon stability. Also, direct hits with the top half of the magazine will cause a detonation and slows nearby targets.

The origin trait, Restoration Ritual, makes the Cold Comfort powerful. If you revive allies or defeat enemies, the weapon will automatically reload. Not only that, but it also queues an automatic restore for the next time the gun runs out of firepower.

That sums up all the rolls and perks for Cold Comfort in Destiny 2.

Conclusion

The Cold Comfort rocket launcher is a must-have for any Destiny 2 player. Its explosive power and unique perks make it a top performer in the game. If you haven’t already, make sure to complete the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon to get your hands on this powerful weapon. With the God Roll we’ve provided, you’ll be well-equipped to take on any challenge in the game.

Destiny 2 Cold Comfort God Roll Guide Best Ways to Obtain Cold Comfort in Destiny 2 Tips for Farming for Cold Comfort in Destiny 2 Understanding the Cold Comfort Perks in Destiny 2 Must-Have Rolls for Cold Comfort in Destiny 2

News Source : The Nerd Stash

Source Link :How To Get Cold Comfort in Destiny 2 (& God Roll)/