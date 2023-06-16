GoFundMe Campaign for Bexley Kinna’s Obituary in Billings, Montana after Her Untimely Demise

Bexley Kinna Obituary

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Bexley Kinna. Bexley was a resident of Billings Montana and had touched the lives of many. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Bexley’s bright smile and infectious personality will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of crossing paths with her. Her passing has left a huge void in our hearts, and we will forever cherish the memories we shared with her.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Bexley’s memory to help her family with the funeral costs and other expenses during this difficult time. Any contribution, big or small, will be greatly appreciated.

Bexley’s legacy will live on, and she will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and unwavering spirit. Rest in peace, Bexley. You will be deeply missed.

