GoFundMe campaign initiated by family of woman fatally shot at West Catasauqua Park today.

To assist with funeral expenses and support her four children, the family of a woman who was tragically killed at a Whitehall Township park earlier this week has launched a GoFundMe campaign. Patricia White, 35, was fatally shot alongside a man at West Catasauqua Park on Pine St. on Tuesday evening, with Whitehall Township police confirming that her ex-husband, Rami H. Abouloh, 41, carried out the attack before calling the police to arrest him. White, who worked at a Dunkin’ in Whitehall, had four children and was known for her kind and helpful nature, according to her brother Roudi White. The family has set a fundraising goal of $5,000, and donations can be made at https://gofund.me/3b08f560. An additional AngeLink fundraiser can be found at https://angelinkweb.page.link/QJ1KpB1TM5QJX8RF6.

News Source : Christopher Dornblaser

Source Link :Family of woman killed in West Catasauqua Park shooting starts GoFundMe/