GoFundMe campaign initiated by family of woman fatally shot at West Catasauqua Park today.

Posted on June 16, 2023

To assist with funeral expenses and support her four children, the family of a woman who was tragically killed at a Whitehall Township park earlier this week has launched a GoFundMe campaign. Patricia White, 35, was fatally shot alongside a man at West Catasauqua Park on Pine St. on Tuesday evening, with Whitehall Township police confirming that her ex-husband, Rami H. Abouloh, 41, carried out the attack before calling the police to arrest him. White, who worked at a Dunkin’ in Whitehall, had four children and was known for her kind and helpful nature, according to her brother Roudi White. The family has set a fundraising goal of $5,000, and donations can be made at https://gofund.me/3b08f560. An additional AngeLink fundraiser can be found at https://angelinkweb.page.link/QJ1KpB1TM5QJX8RF6.

News Source : Christopher Dornblaser
Source Link :Family of woman killed in West Catasauqua Park shooting starts GoFundMe/

