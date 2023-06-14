GoFundMe for 16-year-old boy who died in Missouri recycling park raises over $7,500

William Hampton – Focus Keyword: Hampton : GoFundMe for 16-Year-Old Boy Who Died at Missouri Recycling Park Raises Over $7,500

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for William Hampton, a 16-year-old high school sophomore who died in a recycling park in Missouri. The campaign, which was launched on Monday, has raised over $7,500 to help the family with funeral expenses. Hampton was found stuck between a trailer rig and its trailer at Lee’s Summit Resource Recovery Park, an area used for bulk trash disposal and yard waste recycling, on Thursday. Hampton’s community and high school, Lee’s Summit High School, have been left devastated by his death. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into the incident.

News Source : Isabella Douglas

