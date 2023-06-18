GoFundMe for Nathaniel Moody, Army Veteran who passed away in 195 collapse accident in Pennsauken, NJ

Nathaniel Moody Obituary

Nathaniel Moody, an Army veteran from Pennsauken, NJ, passed away tragically in the 195 collapse accident. He was 42 years old. Nathaniel was a beloved father, husband, and friend to many.

Nathaniel served in the Army for several years, and his fellow soldiers remember him as a dedicated and dependable comrade. After his service, Nathaniel worked as a truck driver and was well-respected by his colleagues for his hard work and positive attitude.

Nathaniel’s family and friends remember him as a devoted father and husband. He was always there for his children and wife, no matter what. Nathaniel had a kind heart, a great sense of humor, and was loved by everyone who knew him.

Nathaniel’s sudden passing has left his family and friends devastated. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses and support his family during this difficult time. Any donations are greatly appreciated.

Nathaniel will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community. His memory will live on through the people he touched during his life.

