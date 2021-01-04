Gogo Phephisile Maseko Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : The Traditional Healers Organization national coordinator Gogo Phephisile Maseko has Died .
The Traditional Healers Organization national coordinator Gogo Phephisile Maseko has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
I just heard some devastating news of the passing of The Traditional Healers Organization national coordinator Gogo Phephisile Maseko @Phepmas. She lost the battle against covid 19.
May her soul rest in peace. What a loss. She always had such encouraging words for me. 😭💔🕯 pic.twitter.com/mABWdOiTgs
— Dr. Refiloe Moyo (@GogoMoyoSpeaks) January 4, 2021
Dr. Refiloe Moyo @GogoMoyoSpeaks I just heard some devastating news of the passing of The Traditional Healers Organization national coordinator Gogo Phephisile Maseko @Phepmas . She lost the battle against covid 19. May her soul rest in peace. What a loss. She always had such encouraging words for me.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.