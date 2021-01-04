Gogo Phephisile Maseko Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : The Traditional Healers Organization national coordinator Gogo Phephisile Maseko has Died .

The Traditional Healers Organization national coordinator Gogo Phephisile Maseko has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

I just heard some devastating news of the passing of The Traditional Healers Organization national coordinator Gogo Phephisile Maseko @Phepmas. She lost the battle against covid 19. May her soul rest in peace. What a loss. She always had such encouraging words for me. 😭💔🕯 pic.twitter.com/mABWdOiTgs — Dr. Refiloe Moyo (@GogoMoyoSpeaks) January 4, 2021

