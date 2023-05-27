Gold medal won by Bryden Hattie in 3-metre springboard event

Gold medal won by Bryden Hattie in 3-metre springboard event

Posted on May 27, 2023

Bryden Hattie : “Bryden Hattie wins gold in 3-metre springboard event”

On Friday, Bryden Hattie from Victoria took a significant step towards qualifying for the World Diving Championships by securing the gold medal in the 3-metre springboard competition in Toronto. A picture of the athlete can be found at https://www.cornwallseawaynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2023/05/20230526200532-6471502a1a37848ae38ff3e3jpeg.jpg.

News Source : Cornwall Seaway News

  1. Diving Gold
  2. National 3M Springboard
  3. Hattie Claims
  4. Championship Victory
  5. Competitive Diving
Post Views: 14

Leave a Reply