Gold medalist Tori Bowie found dead in Orange County home while pregnant

Tori Bowie : “Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie found dead during childbirth in Florida”

Reports from TMZ Sports and USA Today, citing the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report, revealed that Tori Bowie, an Olympian and gold medalist, passed away at her home in Orange County, Florida last month while she was pregnant and in labor. The reports stated that Bowie was around eight months pregnant and died from complications of childbirth at the age of 32. Deputies found her deceased inside her Winter Garden home on May 2, 2023, after conducting a well-being check. There was no indication of foul play. Bowie was a three-time Olympic medalist, winning gold in the 4×100 relay, silver in the 100 meter, and bronze in the 200 meter at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Her representatives stated that she was a champion and a beacon of light, and they expressed their condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones. FOX 35 requested a copy of the autopsy report from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

News Source : FOX 35 Orlando

