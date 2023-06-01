Gold Participation Trophy : “Gold Participation Trophy Cups for Sports, Tournaments, and Competitions – Set of 24 Mini Trophies for All Ages by Juvale”

Juvale’s 24-Piece Set of 4-Inch Mini Trophies: Ideal Awards for All Ages, Perfect for Sports, Tournaments, and Competitions in Gold Participation Trophy Cup Design



Juvale 24 Pack Mini Trophies for All Ages Awards, Gold Participation Trophy Cup for Sports, Tournaments, Competitions (4 in)

Everyone loves to be rewarded and recognized for their efforts, whether it be in sports, academics, or other activities. And what better way to do so than with a shiny, gold trophy cup? With the Juvale 24 Pack Mini Trophies, you can easily hand out awards to participants of all ages and in various events.

Multi-Purpose:

One of the best things about these mini trophies is their versatility. They can be used for a wide range of events and activities, such as award ceremonies, spelling bees, football and basketball tournaments, dance competitions, and even at holiday gatherings as a fun party game prize. Whether you’re organizing an event for kids or adults, these trophies are sure to bring a smile to everyone’s face.

High Quality:

Despite their small size, these awards and trophies for all ages are made of high-quality materials. The trophy cups are made of iron and have a gold-tone plating, giving them a shiny and elegant look. The base is made of plastic, which is sturdy and durable enough to hold the weight of the trophy cup. You can be sure that these mini trophies will last a long time and will be cherished by anyone who receives them.

The Perfect Size:

Not too big, not too small – these mini trophy party favors are just the right size. Each trophy cup measures approximately 1.9 x 4.0 x 1.9 inches, which is small enough to be carried around easily but big enough to make an impact. The size also makes them perfect for displaying on a desk or shelf, serving as a constant reminder of the recipient’s achievement.

Comes With:

When you purchase the Juvale 24 Pack Mini Trophies, you will receive 24 mini gold trophy awards. This means you’ll have plenty of trophies to hand out to all the participants in your event, without worrying about running out. The pack also makes it convenient for you to store and transport the trophies, as they come in a compact box.

Overall, the Juvale 24 Pack Mini Trophies for All Ages Awards are a great investment for anyone who wants to reward and recognize others for their efforts. Their versatility, high quality, perfect size, and abundance make them a must-have for any event organizer or party planner. So go ahead and add them to your cart today – your recipients will thank you for it!



