“Golden Boys Pune income sources”: Sources of Income and Net Worth of Pune’s Golden Boys

The Golden Boys of Pune, Sunny Waghcoure and Sanjay Gujar, have caused a stir amongst fans with their flashy playboy lifestyles. The two are renowned for their love of gold accessories, including neck chains and gold-wrapped cars, which have often made headlines in local tabloids. But what is their net worth, and how did they earn their wealth?

Sunny Waghcoure, also known as the Golden Man of Pune, is a 33-year-old Indian businessman and film financer. He has financed several Bollywood movies, including Zila Ghaziabad and Jayantbhai Ki Luv Story. In addition to his work in the film industry, Sunny has appeared in a few television shows, such as The Khatra Show, Indian Idol, and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sunny’s net worth is estimated to be around $3.3 billion, with a monthly income of $4 to $5 million. His style quotient is evident in his phone, footwear, and car collection. His high-end car collection includes Mercedes-AMG GLS, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, BMW Z4, Jaguar, and Audi A4. He also owns several gold-wrapped cars, such as Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi Q7, and Jaguar XF. Sunny’s phone collection is also studded with diamonds and gold.

Sanjay Gujar, on the other hand, is an Indian businessman, actor, model, and film financer. He is Sunny’s close business associate and friend. Sanjay’s income comes from his business empire, which he runs in collaboration with Sunny and actor Vivek Oberoi. Sanjay’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million, with a monthly income of $10,000.

Sanjay’s car collection includes Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, BMW Z4, Audi A4, and Mercedes AMG GLS. He also owns a gold cycle, a gold and diamond-studded watch, a gold and diamond-studded Vertu mobile, and gold shoes. Sanjay’s Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi Q7, and Jaguar XF are also gold-wrapped.

The Golden Boys of Pune have become popular after appearing in The Kapil Sharma Show. The two have made headlines for their love of gold accessories, which they wear daily. Sunny and Sanjay wear around 3 to 5 kg of gold ornaments every day. They also own a portfolio of properties across India, which has contributed to their growing wealth.

In conclusion, the Golden Boys of Pune, Sunny Waghcoure and Sanjay Gujar, have earned their wealth through their business ventures and investments in the film industry. Their love of gold accessories and flashy playboy lifestyles have made them popular amongst fans and local tabloids. With a net worth of billions of dollars, the two businessmen have become symbols of success and wealth in Pune.

News Source : Tuko.co.ke – Kenya news.

Source Link :Golden Boys of Pune’s net worth and their sources of income/