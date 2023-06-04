“Golden Knights take Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final against Panthers with help from ‘Misfits'”

2023 Stanley Cup Final : Vegas Golden Knights defeat Florida Panthers in Game 1 of 2023 Stanley Cup Final, featuring “Misfits” Marchessault, Theodore, and Smith

In sports, the Vegas Golden Knights took Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers with a 5-2 victory, led by the "Golden Misfits" who have been with the team since its inaugural season. Meanwhile, the Women's College World Series continues with the Oklahoma Sooners dominating the competition, and baseball season heats up with some wild stats to watch for. In other news, the Phoenix Suns finalize a deal to hire Frank Vogel as their coach, and the Churchill Downs racetrack suspends operations for a review of safety measures after a high number of horse injuries.

News Source : Mark Cooper,Torrey Hart

