“Golden Retriever”: Study reveals the top 20 dog breeds searched on Google, indicating their popularity.

Most Googled Dog Breeds in America

Pet lovers across the United States are constantly searching the internet for their furry friends, no matter their size or shape. A recent study conducted by OurFitPets analyzed the Google search volume of over 280 dog breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club across the US. The study revealed that the most searched dog breed was the Cane Corso, with 1.3 million monthly searches from states like Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

Top 20 Most Popular Dog Breeds in America

Black Cane Corso: With 1,321,800 searches, this large-breed dog is known for its intelligence, trainability, and peerless protection. Boxer: Known for their loyalty and intelligence, this breed had 867,800 searches and can weigh up to 80 pounds. French Bulldog: With 860,901 searches, this small-breed dog is popular for its playful tendencies and large ‘bat ears.’ Australian Shepherd: With 860,600 searches, this medium-sized European breed has a unique coat pattern and a penetrating gaze in its eye. Shiba Inu: This ancient Japanese breed once used as a hunter dog, has 767,981 searches and is the ‘most popular’ dog breed in Japan. Its features resemble those of a fox. Golden Retriever: Known for their obedience and used as guides for people who are blind, this breed has 703,701 searches and is recognized for their golden coats. French Spaniel: With 678,891 searches, this breed has high energy and is friendly with other dogs. They are good at playing fetch and originated from France. Rottweiler: Known to be gentle playmates and protective, this breed has 632,221 searches and has black coats and can sometimes be goofy. Chihuahua: This small breed dog had 573,100 searches and is known for its huge personality. It is a national symbol of Mexico and is one of the oldest breeds in America, weighing no more than six pounds. Shih Tzu: With 564,681 searches, this small breed dog is known for its big, dark eyes and affectionate nature towards children. It is great for people who live in apartments or don’t have a big backyard. Belgian Malinois: With 523,480 searches, this world-class worker can steal the show with its black pointy ears. They are known to build strong bonds with their human partner and are easy to train. Pomeranian: With 498,171 searches, this small-breed dog is your ideal companion with a beautiful furry coat. They can have a contagious smile and a cheerful personality and are one of the world’s most popular toy breeds. Border Collie: With 497,280 searches, this high-energy and athletic breed is always ready for cuddle time. Known for their herd instincts, they are playful and smart. Great Dane: Known as the “Apollo of Dogs,” this breed has 472,661 searches and is taller than most people. They have a sweet nature and are a joy to live with. Great Pyrenees: With 471,061 searches, this breed is mellow and guardians of their home and family. They are often described as “majestic” and can weigh over 100 pounds. Great Pyrenees are independent and used as herding dogs in the Pyrenees Mountains. Bernese Mountain Dog: With 465,560 searches, this breed is good-natured and powerful. They are one of the four varieties of the Swiss Mountain Dog and have long silky coats, loving to please their owners. Bulldog: With 442,750 searches, this breed can’t be mistaken for another. They have unique faces and are loyal. Pug: Known to be mischievous, this breed had 413,211 searches and was once the companion of Chinese emperors. It was the mascot of Holland’s Royal House of Orange. This fur baby loves attention and is small but muscular. Saint Bernard: With 409,641 searches, this breed is powerful, watchful, and patient. They are known to be ‘nanny dogs’ for children. Tibetan Mastiff: With 381,981 searches, this breed is watchful and calm around the house. They can grow to over 100 pounds and have v-shaped ears. It is known for its dense coat and devotion to family.

It is clear that Americans love their furry friends, with a wide variety of breeds being searched for on Google. From the large and powerful Cane Corso to the small and mischievous Pug, each breed has unique characteristics that make them special to their owners. Whether you’re looking for a loyal companion or a playful friend, there is a breed out there for everyone.

