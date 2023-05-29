“Golden State Warriors free agent target” today : Golden State Warriors Eyeing Suns’ Forward as Top Free Agent Target

Golden State Warriors Looking to Sign Suns’ Forward as Top Free Agent Target today 2023.

The Golden State Warriors are looking to address their lack of size and forward depth following their second-round playoff exit. Phoenix Suns’ forward Torrey Craig has been identified as an ambitious but viable free agency target for the Warriors this summer. Craig, who will become a free agent after the conclusion of a two-year, $10 million contract, played a career-high 24.7 minutes during the regular season and shot a career-high 39.5% from beyond the arc on 3.2 attempts per game. While he wouldn’t be a guaranteed playoff rotation piece for the Warriors, he would be a valuable pick up capable of playing 15-20 minutes a night during the regular season.

Blue Man Hoop

News Source : Blue Man Hoop

