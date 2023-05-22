“Golf Champion Brooks Koepka”: All About Brooks Koepka: Net Worth, Career Earnings, Wife, and LIV Contract Details

Brooks Koepka: The Younger and Successful Golfer Who Left the PGA Tour for the LIV Tour

Brooks Koepka was one of the younger and more successful players to join the LIV Tour in 2022, leaving behind the fame and glory of the PGA Tour. However, things seem to be working out for him as he just won his fifth major at the 2023 PGA Championship, sparking curiosity about his career on the tour, earnings, net worth, personal life, and regrets.

Career on the PGA Tour: Victories and Earnings

Koepka played in 174 PGA events in 10 years before going to the LIV Tour. He won five majors, played on the Ryder Cup team for the US in 2016, 2018, and 2020, and won the President’s Cup with Team USA in 2017. He won eight times on the PGA Tour and has earned approximately $41 million in winnings without taking into account sponsorship deals.

LIV Contract

Koepka is rumored to have been paid a signing bonus of $100 million to join the Saudi-backed golf tour. Although he has admitted that he misses playing against the best, he has no regrets about leaving the PGA. However, the details of his LIV contract and earnings from the “other tour” are not fully disclosed, making his net worth calculations uncertain. Nevertheless, his recent victories on the LIV tour and at the 2023 PGA Championship have likely increased his net worth, which is roughly calculated at $50 million.

His Wife Jena Sims

Koepka’s 35-year-old wife, Jena Sims, is a model and an actress with film credits on “Attack of the 50-foot Cheerleader,” “Sharknado 5,” “Global Swarming,” and other movies. She participated in the 2007 Miss Teen USA beauty pageant and has appeared on TV shows such as “Entourage,” “Dexter,” and “One Tree Hill.” Sims is also known for running a non-profit organization called “Pageant of Hope,” which helps children with cancer and other disadvantages. She is one of the best-known WAGS on the LIV and PGA Tour.

Regrets

Koepka has some regrets about leaving the PGA Tour, especially when it comes to playing against the best. However, he made the decision to take the LIV money when he was physically in a bad place, with a banged-up knee and an uncertain future. It remains to be seen how he will perform during the rest of 2023 after an impressive performance at the Masters and the victory at the 2023 PGA Championship. The big question is whether he will be able to play for the USA in Rome at the Ryder Cup in September.

Conclusion

Brooks Koepka is a successful golfer who left the PGA Tour for the LIV Tour, which has sparked curiosity about his career, earnings, net worth, personal life, and regrets. Although he has no regrets about leaving the PGA Tour, he misses playing against the best. With his recent victories on the LIV tour and at the 2023 PGA Championship, he has likely increased his net worth, which is roughly calculated at $50 million. His wife, Jena Sims, is also a well-known figure on the LIV and PGA Tour. It remains to be seen how he will perform at the Ryder Cup and in future tournaments.

Golf Professional sports Net worth LIV contract Career earnings

News Source : Diario AS

Source Link :Brooks Koepka: Everything you need to know | net worth, career earnings, wife, LIV contract/