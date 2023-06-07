“Golf courses in Connecticut”: The finest 10 golf courses in Connecticut

With Travelers a Couple Weeks Away, What Are the Best Golf Courses Connecticut Has to Offer?

Connecticut is home to some of the finest golf courses in the country, with a perfect blend of New England charm and top-tier amenities. With Travelers Championship just a couple of weeks away, it’s time to tee up and hone your golf skills. Thankfully, the folks at Golf Week have ranked the top ten courses you can find in the state. Here’s a rundown of the best of the best:

1. Keney Park in Hartford

Keney Park Golf Course is located right at the center of the state and takes the top slot for Connecticut golf courses. Its first nine holes were designed by Devereux Emmet, a pioneering American Golf Course Architect who designed more than 150 courses. The second nine was added in 1931 and was designed by City of Hartford engineer Robert ”Jack” Ross. Ross designed or remodeled a number of courses in Connecticut, including the City of Hartford’s Goodwin Park Golf Course and Indian Hill Golf Club in Newington, CT.

2. Wintonbury Hills in Bloomfield

Located in Bloomfield, Wintonbury Hills Golf Course is a beautifully conditioned course in a peaceful and relaxing setting. The course represents Pete Dye’s first championship design in New England. The 6,711-yard, par-70 layout has a combination of open links-style and traditional tree-lined holes to provide golfers a challenging and enjoyable round of golf. The golf course also offers membership options, lessons, tournaments, and other events like a weekly cornhole league. There’s also The Tap Inn, a restaurant serving up incredible pub food.

3. Great River Golf Club in Milford

Great River Golf Club is a championship-style, Tommy Fazio-designed 18-hole golfing destination offering a first-class experience for golfers of all abilities. Along with a packed pro shop and a spread of awards, Great River Golf Club has courses for your kids, too. There are camps and other programs with PGA professionals and local college team golf coaches and college players. There are multiple levels for every skill group.

4. Fox Hopyard in East Haddam

Fox Hopyard has every high-class amenity you could desire, as well as a fantastic course for every sort of golfer. The golf course winds through various areas seamlessly and effortlessly affording a myriad of different looks and feels. Paired with one of the best driving ranges in the state, this masterfully crafted collection of holes is a Championship Golf Course with a history of hosting some of Connecticut’s best golfers.

5. Lake of Isles (North) in North Stonington

Since opening in 2005, Lake of Isles has consistently been ranked as one of the top golf facilities in the country. The Rees Jones designed layout gives guests the ultimate golf experience. Guests will enjoy the challenging North Course which features rolling terrain, island greens and tees and extraordinary views from every hole. Lake of Isles is in picturesque southeastern Connecticut, adjacent to Foxwoods Resort Casino.

6. Shennecossett in Groton

Shennecossett Golf Course is a historic 18-hole public golf course designed by Donald Ross. Located on beautiful Long Island Sound and the Thames River, the course features dramatic views and a chance to spot a tall ship or a US submarine at sail. Founded in 1898, Shennecossett remains a top New England golfing destination. Experience golf history – play Shennecossett.

7. Oxford Greens in Oxford

Founded in 2005, Oxford Greens is the newest course in Connecticut. Our course is a top-ranked public course with luxurious greens that roll true and fast. We believe in capitalizing on the fun of golf and keeping the spirit of the sport alive. It boasts a quintessential New England outdoors setting with 7100 yards worth of course to test your mettle.

8. Hotchkiss Golf Course in Lakeville

The Hotchkiss Golf Course, designed in 1924 by prominent golf course architect Seth Raynor, circles the campus of the school, offering incredible views of Lake Wononscopomuc and the surrounding Berkshire-Taconic mountains. At just over 3,000 yards and a par of 35, the nine-hole course provides challenging play.

9. Richter Park Golf Course

Richter Park is the challenging Edward Ryder design 18-hole, Par 71 Golf Course located in Danbury, CT. This public course is the finest you will play in the Tri-state area. Water can come into play on this scenic layout on 14 out of 18 holes. The greens are a Bent/Poa mix and are well guarded by one of the 49 newly renovated bunkers surrounding the course. The undulating fairways are a mix of Blue/Rye. There are 4 sets of tees to choose from that will challenge all golfers regardless of skill.

10. Mohegan Sun in Baltic

At Mohegan Sun Golf Club, players can enjoy the course as well as our practice facilities, the Mohegan Sun Golf Academy, the Pautipaug Pub and our well-stocked Pro Shop. We invite you to come see why Golfweek Magazine named us one of the 10 Best Courses in Connecticut. Golfing and gambling. Mohegan Sun has you covered.

So, whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, Connecticut has something to offer for every golfer. These ten golf courses are sure to provide you with an unforgettable experience and memories to cherish for a lifetime.

