“golf leaderboard”: Evaluating the Number of Golfers Who Remain in the Running Following Round 3

Assessing How Many Golfers Are Still In Contention After Round 3

The third round of the PGA Championship has concluded, and golf fans are eager to know which players are still in contention for the title. In this article, we will assess how many golfers are still in the running and what their chances are of winning the tournament.

To provide expert analysis, we have enlisted the help of Kyle Porter and Rick Gehman, who will join Joe Musso live from the PGA Championship.

Before we dive into the contenders, let’s take a quick look at the leaderboard after round 3:

1. Phil Mickelson (-7)

2. Louis Oosthuizen (-5)

3. Brooks Koepka (-4)

4. Kevin Streelman (-3)

5. Padraig Harrington (-2)

– Shane Lowry (-2)

– Paul Casey (-2)

– Harry Higgs (-2)

– Sungjae Im (-2)

As you can see, Mickelson has taken the lead after shooting a 70 in round 3. However, there are still several golfers within striking distance, so the tournament is far from over.

According to Porter, Mickelson’s age (he is 50 years old) could be a factor in the final round. “The last time a golfer over the age of 48 won a major was in 1968,” Porter says. “So Mickelson is trying to do something that hasn’t been done in over 50 years.”

Gehman agrees that Mickelson’s age could be a hindrance, but he also points out that Mickelson has been playing well recently. “He’s coming off a win on the PGA Tour Champions, so he’s got some momentum,” Gehman says. “And he’s been hitting the ball well this week, so I wouldn’t count him out.”

In terms of the other contenders, Oosthuizen is in a good position to make a run at the title. He’s only two shots behind Mickelson and has been one of the most consistent players on tour this year.

Koepka is also in contention, despite struggling with a knee injury. “He’s a major championship machine,” Porter says. “He knows how to get it done in these big events, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he makes a run on Sunday.”

Streelman is another player to watch, as he’s only four shots back and has been playing well this week. However, Gehman cautions that he’s not a household name and may not be equipped to handle the pressure of a major championship.

As for the other players on the leaderboard, they’ll need to have a near-perfect round on Sunday to have a chance at winning. “It’s going to take a miracle for someone like Harrington or Lowry to win,” Porter says. “But you never know in golf. Anything can happen.”

Overall, it’s shaping up to be an exciting final round at the PGA Championship. Mickelson is the favorite to win, but there are several players who could spoil his chances. Only time will tell who will emerge as the champion.

News Source : CBSSports.com

Source Link :Assessing How Many Golfers Are Still In Contention After Round 3/