“Golf set for men” : Complete Golf Set for Men by Strata

The Golf Set for Men: Strata Complete



Price: $399.99

(as of Jun 01,2023 19:03:10 UTC – Details)





The Callaway Strata Full Set is the perfect package for golfers looking for maximum performance and confidence on the course. The set includes a lightweight 460cc forged driver, an oversized fairway wood, a 5 hybrid, stainless steel irons from 6-PW, and a mallet putter with alignment. All of these clubs provide a great combination of distance, forgiveness, and control, making it easy for golfers to hit their shots with ease.

The driver in the set is a lightweight 460cc forged driver that has a large sweet spot and a titanium head. This driver provides more forgiveness to help golfers hit it farther off the tee. The oversized fairway wood is also forgiving and has a more aerodynamic head shape for long, high flying shots. Both the driver and fairway wood come with headcovers to protect them when not in use.

The 5 hybrid in the set is a great alternative to difficult long irons. This club gives golfers more confidence on a variety of shots, making it easier to hit the ball with accuracy. The stainless steel irons from 6-PW offer a great combination of forgiveness and control. These irons are designed to help golfers hit their shots with ease, providing them with the necessary confidence to succeed on the course.

The mallet putter in the set is designed to help golfers achieve incredible accuracy. This putter features alignment aids that help golfers line up their putts with ease. The putter is also lightweight, making it easy to handle and control. With the Callaway Strata Full Set, golfers have everything they need to succeed on the course.

The set also includes a lightweight and durable stand bag that comes with five convenient pockets, an additional cooler pocket, a rain hood, and a backpack strap system. This bag is designed to provide golfers with easy access to their clubs and accessories, making it easy to carry around the course.

Overall, the Callaway Strata Full Set is an excellent package for golfers of all skill levels. The set provides golfers with everything they need to succeed on the course, including a lightweight driver, an oversized fairway wood, a 5 hybrid, stainless steel irons from 6-PW, and a mallet putter with alignment. The set also comes with a durable stand bag that provides golfers with easy access to their clubs and accessories. With the Callaway Strata Full Set, golfers can play with confidence and achieve their best performance on the course.



