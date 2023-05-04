“Golfing in Ireland” : Trump questioned by Irish journalists on golfing in Ireland instead of attending NYC civil rape trial – New York Daily News

Donald Trump Faces Questions About Skipping Rape Case for Golfing in Ireland

Former President Donald Trump faced tough questions from Irish reporters on Wednesday about why he had decided to go golfing in the Emerald Isle instead of attending his bombshell rape case in New York City. In a video posted on Twitter of Trump arriving in County Clare on Ireland’s west coast, where he owns a golf course, reporters asked the former president about E. Jean Carroll’s civil rape lawsuit.

Trump’s Response

“Because we have a longstanding agreement to come here. We’ve had a tremendous reception, a beautiful reception. The people of Ireland have been great. And we have [had] tremendous success,” Trump said in the footage shared by Virgin Media. “But does it not show disrespect to the court?” one reporter asked in response, prompting Trump to walk away.

The Rape Case

In New York, the former president’s lawyers informed the judge presiding over Carroll’s sexual battery and defamation lawsuit that they would not be putting on a defense case. Trump’s legal team had included him and a psychiatrist on their witness list. But on Wednesday, they said the doctor could no longer make it, with the judge telling jurors they could have the case early next week. Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina told the court Monday that he wouldn’t be coming.

Jurors have heard testimony from Carroll and two other women accusing Trump of sexually assaulting them in random attacks and disparaging their looks when they came forward. Trump denies all wrongdoing. While he has been missing in action, the panel has seen Trump in footage of media interviews and campaign rallies. Late Wednesday, Carroll’s lawyers played the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Trump bragged about molesting women.

The Reaction

Many people on social media were outraged that Trump chose to play golf instead of attending his rape case. Some called it disrespectful to the court, while others claimed it showed that he doesn’t take the allegations seriously. Many women’s rights advocates also spoke out against Trump’s decision, saying that it sends a message that powerful men can get away with sexual assault.

Final Thoughts

The fact that Trump skipped his rape case to play golf in Ireland is a clear indication of where his priorities lie. It’s also a clear indication of how little he thinks of the women who have accused him of sexual assault. While Trump may never see the inside of a prison cell for his alleged crimes, he will forever be remembered as a man who chose to play golf instead of facing his accusers in court.

News Source : Molly Crane-Newman

Source Link :Irish reporters ask Trump why he’s golfing in Ireland instead of attending NYC civil rape trial – New York Daily News/