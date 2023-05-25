“Gollum character analysis”: Gollum in The Lord of the Rings

How to Crouch and Crawl in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, players take control of the titular character and navigate through various levels filled with challenges and obstacles. Gollum is a nimble creature, capable of jumping, climbing, and squeezing into tight spaces that larger creatures cannot enter. However, players may forget that crouching and crawling are key mechanics that can help them navigate the game’s levels.

Players will find that Gollum can automatically fit into most narrow passageways without any further prompting. However, when faced with particularly small openings that are close to the ground, players will need to manually crouch and crawl into them. This is especially important during stealth sequences, where access to cover can be the difference between success or failure.

To manually crouch, players must hold down the right bumper. This allows Gollum to enter smaller openings and hide under certain furniture, such as tables, to avoid enemies. It’s an easy ability to forget in most situations, but remembering that crouching is an option is crucial to progressing through certain sections of the game.

While the game’s opening chapter doesn’t require Gollum to crouch too often, it becomes essential during later chapters. For example, during Chapter 2, players must light explosives, and forgetting to crouch can be fatal. Therefore, it’s important to keep in mind that crouching is an option that can help players navigate the game’s levels successfully.

In conclusion, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a game that requires players to master various mechanics to progress through its levels. Crouching and crawling are just some of the abilities that players must remember to use when navigating through tight spaces and during stealth sequences. By holding down the right bumper, players can make Gollum crouch, allowing him to enter small openings and hide from enemies. Remembering to crouch is crucial to success in certain parts of the game and can mean the difference between victory and defeat.

