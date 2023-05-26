“Gollum game review”: Revised: Negative Depictions of “Gollum” Game Emerge in Reviews

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Receives Poor Reviews

An Oddly Teased Game Release

One of the more unusual game releases in recent years has been “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.” This stealth title explores the character’s journey leading up to the events of “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.” Players must make various decisions depending on if they side with Gollum or Smeagol. Despite the initial hype surrounding the game, reaction to the previews was tepid, with criticism of the graphics and not a lot of excitement.

The Reviews Are In

With the game now released, the reviews are in, and the result is one of the worst-reviewed major game titles in a long time. The title is sitting at just 40/100 on the PS5 version on Metacritic, and 43/100 for the PC version (with 19 reviews). More tellingly, there’s not a single positive review on the site, with the best being ‘mixed.’

Complaints About the Game Itself

Whilst the title reportedly has various tech issues like many games of late, it’s the game itself that reviewers seem to have the most complaints about. Push Square says it boasts “outrageously dated level design, clunky controls, a severe lack of polish, muddy and unimpressive graphics, and a dull story.” Power Up Gaming gives it a 2/10 and says: “It is, without doubt, the most objectively poor and outright broken game that I have ever pushed through to completion… no amount of fixes can pave over its utterly mediocre overall design.” Gamespot gives it a 2/10 and says: “Much like Gollum’s quest for the One Ring, my quest to complete The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was full of endless setbacks, impossible odds, and ever-increasing levels of madness.” Finally, Digital Trends says their experience with the PS5 version was much too unstable and gave up after the game’s eleventh crash.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Available on Multiple Platforms

“The Lord of the Rings: Gollum” is out now for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Despite the initial hype surrounding the game, it has not lived up to expectations and has received overwhelmingly negative reviews. It remains to be seen if any updates or fixes will be able to improve the game’s overall design and reception.

Lord of the Rings Middle-earth Video games Character analysis Negative reviews

News Source : Dark Horizons

Source Link :“Gollum” Game Reviews Paint Ugly Picture/