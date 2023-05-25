“Gollum reviews”: Round-Up of Reviews for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum: Numerous Critics Express Dislike for the Game

Lord of the Rings: Gollum Receives Harsh Criticism from Reviewers

Introduction

The highly anticipated game, Lord of the Rings: Gollum, was launched this week and has already received harsh criticism from numerous reviewers. The PC version stands at a disappointing 43% on Metacritic, while the PlayStation version is even worse at 37%. The game has been described as a “broken mess” and “dull mechanically”.

Review Scores

The Guardian: 1 star – “boil it, mash it, stick it in the bin”

1 star – “boil it, mash it, stick it in the bin” GamesRadar+: 2 stars – “muddy, miserly vision of Middle-Earth”

2 stars – “muddy, miserly vision of Middle-Earth” Gamespot: 2 out of 10 – “we don’t wants it, we don’t needs it”

2 out of 10 – “we don’t wants it, we don’t needs it” Pushsquare: 2 out of 10 – “a broken mess of a game”

2 out of 10 – “a broken mess of a game” Twinfinite: 1.5 out of 5 – “even the most loyal Lord of the Rings fans would actually find something worthwhile here”

1.5 out of 5 – “even the most loyal Lord of the Rings fans would actually find something worthwhile here” Inverse: 3 out of 10 – “as pitiable as its namesake”

3 out of 10 – “as pitiable as its namesake” Game Reactor: 4 out of 10 – “shocking at times”

4 out of 10 – “shocking at times” TheGamer: 1.5 out of 5 – “as dull mechanically as it is aesthetically”

1.5 out of 5 – “as dull mechanically as it is aesthetically” Well Played: 3 out of 10 – “couldn’t take anymore after 12-15 hours of play”

3 out of 10 – “couldn’t take anymore after 12-15 hours of play” PCGN: 3 out of 10 – “stuck in a dreary platformer with weak stealth game mechanics”

3 out of 10 – “stuck in a dreary platformer with weak stealth game mechanics” GG Recon: 2 out of 5 – “puts the mid in Middle Earth”

2 out of 5 – “puts the mid in Middle Earth” GameSkinny: 4 out of 10 – “Outdated and plain bad mechanics”

4 out of 10 – “Outdated and plain bad mechanics” Gfinity: 2 out of 10 – “Sauwrong”

Conclusion

The highest score the game has received is in the 60s and low 70s. While some reviewers found certain elements charming, the overwhelming consensus is that Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a serious misfire from developer Daedelic. Technical issues on the PlayStation versions have also been noted, further adding to the disappointment. It’s safe to say that Gollum couldn’t even manage one half-decent game.

Gollum game reviews Lord of the Rings video game reviews Negative reviews for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Fan reactions to The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Criticisms of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum game

News Source : Rich Stanton

Source Link :The Lord of the Rings: Gollum reviews round-up: lots of folk are saying they hates it/