“Gonococcal surveillance Quebec”: Results of the Sentinel Network for Monitoring Gonococcal Infection, Antibiotic Resistance, and Treatment Failures in Quebec from September 1, 2015 to December 31, 2019

Sentinel Network for Monitoring Antibiotic Resistance in Neisseria Gonorrhoeae

The constant increase in the resistance of Neisseria gonorrhoeae antibiotics is a global concern. Cultures are an essential tool for monitoring resistance. In 2014, after noticing a decrease in the use of culture, a reflection took place regarding the establishment of a Sentinel Surveillance Network. Better knowledge of the epidemiological characteristics of cases infected with Neisseria gonorrhoeae can help to improve the management of the infection and reduce the spread of antibiotic resistance.

What is the Sentinel Surveillance Network?

The Sentinel Surveillance Network is a system for monitoring the prevalence of Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections and antibiotic resistance in a defined population. The network is composed of a group of sentinel sites that collect data on cases of gonorrhea and perform antibiotic susceptibility testing. The data collected is then sent to a central laboratory for analysis and reporting.

Why is it Important?

The establishment of a Sentinel Surveillance Network is important because it provides timely and accurate information on the prevalence and antibiotic resistance patterns of Neisseria gonorrhoeae. This information can be used to guide public health interventions, including the development of treatment guidelines, surveillance of outbreaks, and evaluation of the effectiveness of interventions.

Moreover, the Network can help to identify the emergence of new strains of Neisseria gonorrhoeae that are resistant to currently available antibiotics. This information is crucial for the development of new treatment options and the implementation of strategies to prevent the spread of antibiotic resistance.

Challenges

One of the challenges in establishing a Sentinel Surveillance Network is the need for a significant investment in resources, including personnel, equipment, and supplies. This investment is necessary to ensure that the data collected is accurate and reliable.

Another challenge is the need for standardization of methods and protocols across the sentinel sites to ensure that the data collected is comparable across different regions. This requires training and ongoing quality control measures to ensure that the data collected is of high quality and can be used for analysis and reporting.

Conclusion

The establishment of a Sentinel Surveillance Network for monitoring antibiotic resistance in Neisseria gonorrhoeae is an important step towards improving the management of the infection and reducing the spread of antibiotic resistance. The Network provides timely and accurate information on the prevalence and antibiotic resistance patterns of Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which can be used to guide public health interventions and the development of new treatment options. Despite the challenges, the establishment of a Sentinel Surveillance Network is a necessary investment in the fight against antibiotic resistance.

