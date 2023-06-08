Gonzales homeowner shoots and kills alleged burglar, Kameron Serigny

Kameron Serigny – victim : Man killed in alleged home break-in attempt in Gonzales, Kameron Serigny identified as victim

Officials have reported that a man was killed on June 4th in Prairieville, Louisiana, after allegedly attempting to break into a home in Gonzales. The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Kameron Serigny of Gonzales. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted break-in at around 6 a.m. at a residence on Tiggy Duplessis Rd. When deputies arrived, they found Serigny at the rear entrance threshold of the home. The homeowner informed the deputies that he had fired multiple shots at Serigny, who was trying to break in. Detectives from the APSO Violent Crimes Unit investigated the incident and found evidence that supported the homeowner’s statement. According to detectives, Serigny is believed to have used an illegal substance before the attempted break-in. No charges have been filed against the homeowner, and a toxicology report is pending. The investigation is ongoing.

Read Full story : Homeowner shoots, kills accused burglar during attempted break-in /

News Source : https://www.wafb.com

Home security Burglary prevention Self-defense for homeowners Protecting your property Crime deterrence for residential areas