“Good Enough Job”: Simone Stolzoff Explores the Concept of a “Good Enough” Job

What Does It Mean for Your Job to Be “Good Enough”?

Simone Stolzoff, a San Francisco-based author and designer, explores the concept of a “good enough” job in his new book, The Good Enough Job. Stolzoff investigates why work has become so central to our identities and challenges readers to separate their self-worth from their output. The book features case studies of individuals who have reclaimed their lives from the constant work grind.

Why Did Simone Stolzoff Write “The Good Enough Job”?

Stolzoff wrote the book because he spent his career searching for dream jobs, only for each role to fall short of his sky-high expectations. The Good Enough Job is his answer to the endless pursuit of dream jobs and a call to value sufficiency rather than perfection. The title is an allusion to “good enough parenting,” a theory that valuing sufficiency is a better recipe for fulfillment than striving for perfection.

What Is Stolzoff’s Career Path?

Stolzoff worked in four different industries before turning 30, including tech, design, journalism, and advertising, all the while searching for a vocational soulmate to help him self-actualize. Now, he is an author and freelance journalist, treating his work as part of, not the entirety of, who he is.

What Is One Lesson from “The Good Enough Job”?

One lesson from the book is that if you want to derive sources of identity and meaning outside of work, you need to do things other than work. Identities need energy and attention to grow. The risk of a work-centric existence is that jobs can take not only our best hours but also our best energy. As psychologist Esther Perel says, too many people bring the best of themselves to work and bring the leftovers home.

What Did Stolzoff Learn While Writing “The Good Enough Job”?

Stolzoff wrote the majority of the book on the side of a full-time job. Even after he left his job to finish the book, he recognized that he was often his own worst manager. He learned that unless we are intentional about the role we want work to have in our lives, it can easily expand to fill all of our unoccupied space.

What Is Stolzoff’s Personal Brand?

As a journalist, Stolzoff tries to explain issues that matter in an accessible way. He focuses on consistently delivering value to people who read his work.

What Is Stolzoff Reading Now?

Stolzoff is currently reading All The Gold Stars by Rainesford Stauffer, a book about reimagining ambition, and Tell Me When To Go by Emil Deandreis, a short novel about male friendship, baseball, and the Bay Area.

What Is Stolzoff Working on Now?

Stolzoff is figuring out which article to send out next to his newsletter, The Article Book Club, gearing up to teach the next cohort of his class, Designing Your Next Career Step, and thinking about what he might write about for book two.

What Is Stolzoff’s Career Advice for This Year?

Stolzoff advises readers to start with their vision of a life well-lived and think about how their work can support that vision, rather than thinking about their job as the central axis around which the rest of their life orbits.

Career satisfaction Job fulfillment Professional development Career advancement Work-life balance

News Source : Goldie Chan

Source Link :Understanding What Is The Good Enough Job With Author Simone Stolzoff/