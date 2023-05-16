“Good mental health”: “What Constitutes ‘Good’ Mental Health?”

Understanding Good Mental Health: A Guide to Coping with Life’s Challenges

In today’s world, where the news is filled with stories of political unrest, crime, and job insecurity, it’s no wonder that mental health concerns have become more common. According to the American Sociology Association, one in five Americans say that these issues affect their mental health. But what exactly does it mean to have good mental health? And how can you tell if you have it?

Heather Howard, LPC, a licensed therapist who has her own practice in Shreveport, Louisiana, believes that good mental health is more than just the absence of mental illness. “Good mental health means we’re coping well,” she says. “We are able to regulate our emotions, our relationships are good, we can set up decent boundaries with people, including ourselves. You know, sometimes we have to set up boundaries so that we don’t mess up, like if we know we have an issue, let’s say drinking, we set a boundary with ourselves and say, ‘no, that’s a no no now.’ Good mental health is when all these things are functioning together and there’s no distress in our lives or in our relationships.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines “good” mental health as when you can cope with the normal stress of life, work productively, realize your potential, and contribute to the community. Howard adds that people with good mental health experience a range of emotions and are generally satisfied with life. So, how can you tell if you have good mental health? Here’s a checklist to help you determine if you’re coping well:

Confidence: You feel confident when faced with new situations or people. Optimism: You feel optimistic about the future and don’t dwell on negative thoughts. Self-blame: You don’t always blame yourself for problems or setbacks. Goal-setting: You set goals for yourself and work towards achieving them. Self-esteem: You feel good about yourself and your abilities.

If you can check off most of these items, then you’re likely in a good place mentally. But it’s important to note that mental health is a journey, and everyone has their ups and downs. So, how can you maintain good mental health over the long term?

Howard suggests a few strategies:

Practice self-care: This means taking care of yourself physically, emotionally, and mentally. This might include exercise, healthy eating, meditation, or spending time with loved ones. Seek support: Whether it’s talking to a therapist or reaching out to a friend, it’s important to have people in your life who can support you when times get tough. Set boundaries: As Howard mentioned, setting boundaries with yourself and others can help you avoid situations that might trigger anxiety or stress. Practice gratitude: Taking time to appreciate the good things in your life can help you stay positive and focused on what’s important. Get help when you need it: If you’re struggling with mental health issues, don’t hesitate to seek professional help. There’s no shame in asking for assistance when you need it.

Ultimately, good mental health is about being able to cope with life’s challenges and maintain a sense of balance and well-being. By taking care of yourself, seeking support when you need it, and staying positive, you can build resilience and enjoy a fulfilling life.

Mental wellness Positive psychology Emotional stability Mindfulness practices Mental health awareness

News Source : https://www.ksla.com

Source Link :What is ‘good’ mental health?/