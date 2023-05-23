Good Samaritan killed while helping ducks cross road in California

Casey Rivara : Good Samaritan killed helping ducks cross road in California

A man in California who stopped his car to help a family of ducks cross a road was hit and killed by a teenage driver, according to police. The incident occurred in Rocklin, California when the man parked his car and attempted to help the ducks. The teenage driver hit the man as he was attempting to guide the ducks across the road. The man was identified as Casey Rivara, 41, and was an employee at Maria Montessori Charter Academy. The incident is still under investigation and the teenage driver was not arrested. Rivara’s good deed ended in tragedy and his community mourns his loss.

News Source : Jon Haworth

