goodbye columbus : Investigating the Themes Present in Bernard Malamud’s Goodbye, Columbus

Exploring Identity, Class, and Social Status in Bernard Malamud’s Goodbye, Columbus

Bernard Malamud’s Goodbye, Columbus is a collection of stories that delves into the themes of identity, class, and social status. The title novella follows the story of Neil Klugman, a young man from a working-class family who falls in love with Brenda Patimkin, a wealthy Jewish girl from the suburbs. Set in the early 1960s, a time of great societal change in America, the story examines the clash between traditional working-class values and the rising middle-class culture.

Identity

One of the central themes of Goodbye, Columbus is identity, as Neil struggles with his sense of self throughout the story. He finds it challenging to navigate the world of the Patimkin family, constantly reminded of his working-class background and feeling out of place in their world of country clubs and expensive vacations. Neil’s job as a library clerk highlights his lack of social status, leaving him feeling ashamed. He is also uncomfortable with the Patimkin’s Jewish identity, feeling disconnected from his own Jewish heritage.

Class

The story also highlights the class divide between the working class and the middle class in America. Neil is intensely aware of this divide, grappling with envy and resentment towards the Patimkins. He is attracted to Brenda’s wealth and social status but is also aware of the superficiality and materialism of her world. Goodbye, Columbus shows how social status can create barriers between people, causing them to judge each other based on their wealth rather than their character.

Social Status

The theme of social status is closely related to the theme of identity in Goodbye, Columbus. The characters in the story are defined by their social status, affecting their relationships with each other. Brenda, for example, grapples with her desire to be with Neil and her loyalty to her family and their social status. She is aware that her parents will not approve of her relationship with Neil, who is not from the same social class as they are, creating tension and conflict in the story.

Overall, Goodbye, Columbus is a poignant and thought-provoking exploration of identity, class, and social status. Set during a time of great societal change, the story captures the anxieties and tensions of the period. The characters are complex and well-drawn, and the story remains a timeless classic that continues to resonate with readers today.