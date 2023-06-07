Google Ads Impression Share: Is Google Ads Impression Share Still Relevant in 2023? (And How to Address It)

In the world of digital advertising, impression share is a metric that can help advertisers understand how often their ads are being shown to their target audience. It is a percentage that shows how frequently an ad campaign wins the Google Ads auction for potential impressions. While impression share is essential for understanding how much market share your ads control, it is not the only metric that matters. This article will explore the importance of impression share in 2023 and how it can impact your account health.

First, let’s review what impression share actually means. Impressions are counted when at least 50% of your ad is seen for at least one second. Impression share is the percentage of potential impressions your ad campaign wins the Google Ads auction for. Top impression rate is the percentage of how frequently your ad is above organic results, and absolute top impression rate is the percentage of how frequently your ad is the first ad on the page. Impression share lost to budget is the percentage of times your ad was not shown due to low budget, and impression share lost to rank is the percentage of times your ad was not shown due to low ad rank.

Calculating impression share is based on the search volume for your PPC keywords. Google takes into account all the times you did show and divides it by all the times you could have shown. Impression share metrics are only available for standard search, Shopping, and display campaigns.

So, what is a good impression share? Unfortunately, there is no clear answer to this question. Depending on your competition, a lower or higher impression share may be feasible for your business. It is essential to think of your impression share like a pool, where your targeting determines how large or small your impression share pool is. You want to be showing more often than not, but you do not want to have to swim all the way to the bottom to find that one search that will convert for you. A healthy impression share is typically between 60-80%, and a healthy absolute top impression rate is around 20%.

While there are many other metrics that take priority in PPC, impression share is still important in 2023. The advertising landscape is rapidly changing, and ad competition will only increase as more advertisers have the tools to create higher-quality ads. A high impression share means you are showing more often, which is the first step to getting someone to click on your ad. High top and absolute top impression rates mean you are showing first, which can make all the difference in a highly competitive ad space.

If you want to improve your impression share, there are a few tips you can try. Firstly, set your impression share goals. You need to benchmark your current impression share metrics in order to track your progress. Secondly, increase your budget. If you are losing impression share due to low budget, increasing your budget can help you win more auctions. Thirdly, improve your ad quality. Ad rank is a crucial factor in impression share, so improving your ad quality can increase your ad rank and help you win more auctions.

In conclusion, impression share is still an important metric in 2023. While it is not the only metric that matters, it can make a big difference in increasing your click-through rate and reducing your cost per conversion. By setting your impression share goals, increasing your budget, and improving your ad quality, you can improve your impression share and increase your chances of winning more auctions.

Google Ads impression share Importance of impression share in Google Ads Ad campaign optimization for impression share Impression share metrics in Google Ads Improving impression share performance in Google Ads