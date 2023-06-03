Google Analytics 4 Setup Tutorial: A Complete Guide on Updating Google Analytics UA to GA4 and Setting Up GA4 Property

How to Update Google Analytics UA to GA4 | Full Tutorial | How to setup google analytics 4 property

Google Analytics is the most widely used analytics tool by website owners and digital marketers to track user activities on their website. It helps them to gather data and insights that can be used to improve website performance and user experience. Google Analytics UA (Universal Analytics) has been the go-to tracking code for most websites. However, with the launch of Google Analytics 4, it’s time to upgrade your analytics tracking to the latest version. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of updating your Google Analytics UA to GA4.

What is Google Analytics 4?

Google Analytics 4 is the latest version of Google Analytics that offers advanced features and insights that were previously not available in UA. It’s designed to provide a more holistic view of user behavior across different devices and platforms. GA4 uses machine learning to provide more accurate insights and predictions, making it more powerful than its predecessor.

Setting up Google Analytics 4 Property

Before you can update your UA tracking code to GA4, you need to create a new GA4 property in your Google Analytics account. Here’s how you can do it:

Step 1: Log in to your Google Analytics account and click on the Admin tab.

Step 2: Under the Property column, click on the Create Property button.

Step 3: Select Web as the property type and enter your website’s URL.

Step 4: Enter a name for your new GA4 property.

Step 5: Select your time zone and currency.

Step 6: Click on Create to create your new GA4 property.

Once you’ve created your new GA4 property, you’ll be redirected to the property’s dashboard. Here, you’ll find your property’s measurement ID, which is a unique identifier that you’ll use to update your tracking code.

Updating Google Analytics Tracking Code

Now that you’ve created your new GA4 property, it’s time to update your tracking code. Here’s how you can do it:

Step 1: Locate your existing Google Analytics tracking code on your website. It should be in the header section of your website’s HTML code.

Step 2: Replace your existing UA tracking code with the new GA4 tracking code. You can find your new tracking code in your GA4 property’s dashboard under the Data Streams tab.

Step 3: Once you’ve replaced your tracking code, save your changes and republish your website.

It’s important to note that you should not remove your existing UA tracking code until you’ve confirmed that your new GA4 tracking code is working correctly.

Migrating UA Data to GA4

If you’ve been using Google Analytics UA for a while, you’ll have accumulated a lot of data that you don’t want to lose. Fortunately, Google Analytics 4 allows you to migrate your UA data to your new GA4 property. Here’s how you can do it:

Step 1: Open your GA4 property’s dashboard and click on the Admin tab.

Step 2: Under the Property column, click on the Data Import button.

Step 3: Select the data that you want to import from your UA property to your GA4 property.

Step 4: Follow the instructions to complete the data import process.

Once you’ve migrated your data, you’ll be able to access it in your GA4 property’s dashboard. Keep in mind that it may take some time for your data to be fully migrated.

Conclusion

Upgrading your Google Analytics tracking code from UA to GA4 is essential if you want to take advantage of the latest features and insights that GA4 offers. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily set up your new GA4 property and update your tracking code. Remember to migrate your UA data to your new GA4 property to ensure that you don’t lose any valuable insights. With GA4, you’ll be able to gain a more comprehensive understanding of your users’ behavior and make data-driven decisions to improve your website’s performance.

Source Link :How to Update Google Analytics UA to GA4 | Full Tutorial | How to setup google analytics 4 property/

