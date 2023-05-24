“Google Drive storage space”: Ways to Identify the Files Consuming the Most Storage Space in Google Drive

How to Free Up Space on Google Drive

As more and more people turn to cloud storage for their files, it becomes increasingly important to manage the available space on these services. Google Drive is a popular choice for cloud storage, and it offers up to 15 GB of free space, with options to purchase additional storage. However, even with large amounts of storage available, it can be easy to fill it up with large files, such as photos and videos.

If you’re struggling with space on Google Drive, the first step is to identify what’s taking up the most space. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to do this, and we’ll show you how in this article.

Web Version

To find and delete the largest files on Google Drive using the web version, follow these steps:

Open your web browser and go to drive.google.com. On the left side of the window, you’ll see the Storage entry just above Get More Storage. Click Storage to open the Storage viewer. In the resulting window, the files should be listed by size, with the largest at the top. If not, click the Storage Used arrow until it’s pointing down. You should now see the largest files saved to Google Drive. To delete a file, simply select it and then click the Trash icon near the top of the window. If you want to select multiple entries, hold the Shift key on your keyboard and select all you want. After making your selections, click the Trash icon and say goodbye to those large files taking up your space.

App Version

To find and delete the largest files on Google Drive using the app version, follow these steps:

Open the Google Drive app on your mobile device and tap the three horizontal lines button near the top left. From the resulting menu, tap Storage. On the resulting page, tap Clean Up Space at the bottom to open the Storage Manager. On the next screen, scroll down to Large Items and then swipe to the left until you see Large Files. Tap to open that section. To delete specific files, tap the associated circle for any file to be deleted and then tap the Trash icon that appears in the top right corner of the window.

It’s important to note that when deleting files, you should choose wisely to avoid accidentally deleting something important. Also, keep in mind that simply deleting a file from Google Drive does not delete it from your computer or other devices where it may be stored. You may need to delete it from those locations as well to fully free up space.

In conclusion, managing the available space on cloud storage services like Google Drive is crucial to keeping your files organized and easily accessible. By following these simple steps, you can easily identify and delete the largest files taking up space on your Google Drive account.

News Source : Jack Wallen

Source Link :How to find which files are taking up the most storage space in Google Drive/