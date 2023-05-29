Hacking Google for Fun and Profit: A New Trend in eSports

Hacking Google for malicious purposes such as gaming SEO or unauthorized access to Google accounts is a sad reality in the world of cybercrime. However, what if we told you that there was a way to hack Google that won’t get you in trouble with the law but could still make you a lot of money? What if we told you that hacking Google could be the next big eSports game?

Google’s Technical Program Manager, Vincent Winstead, recently challenged hackers of all capabilities to test their skills by registering for a Google Capture the Flag (CTF) competition, scheduled to start on June 23. The Google CTF will consist of various challenges presented as computer security puzzles to be solved using hacking skills such as reverse-engineering and using memory corruption to find exploits. Hacker teams will be rewarded with points for each completed challenge, and the winning hackers will qualify for Google Hackceler8 in Tokyo later this year.

Hackceler8 is an experimental esports-style hacking game custom-made to mix CTF and speedrunning, and the top eight teams from the Google CTF will qualify for this competition. Points also make money in Hackceler8, with a prize pot of over $32,000 up for grabs. Whether you’re a seasoned CTF player or just curious about cybersecurity and ethical hacking, Winstead invites you to join Google’s hacking community.

If hacking for sport isn’t your cup of tea, Google also offers an ethical hacking program aimed at bug hunters looking to uncover vulnerabilities in Android ‘first-party’ applications developed or maintained by Google. The Mobile Vulnerability Reward Program (VRP) offers monetary rewards ranging from $750 to $30,000, depending on the severity of the vulnerability as determined by Google. Google Chrome for Android and Gmail are both in scope for enrolled hackers.

In conclusion, hacking Google for fun and profit is a new trend in the world of eSports, and Google encourages all hackers, whether seasoned or new, to join its hacking community. By participating in the Google CTF, hackers can test their skills, learn new ones, and earn a chance to qualify for Hackceler8 in Tokyo. For those bug hunters who prefer ethical hacking, Google’s Mobile VRP offers monetary rewards for uncovering vulnerabilities in Android first-party apps. So, what are you waiting for? Join Google’s hacking community and hack for fun and profit!

News Source : Davey Winder

Source Link :Here’s How To Hack Google For Sport And Money In 2023/