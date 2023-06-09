Google Honors Willi Ninja on His 62nd Birthday and Remembers His Legacy Following His Untimely Death





Remembering Willi Ninja: Celebrating his 62nd Birthday

Google honors the legacy of Willi Ninja, a legendary dancer and choreographer, on what would have been his 62nd birthday.Willi Ninja, known for his exceptional voguing skills, passed away on September 2, 2006, at the age of 45 due to complications from AIDS.Despite his untimely death, Willi Ninja’s impact on the dance community and popular culture continues to be felt to this day. He was a true pioneer and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, using voguing as a form of self-expression and empowerment for marginalized individuals.Let us celebrate Willi Ninja’s life and legacy, and honor his contributions to the world of dance and beyond.